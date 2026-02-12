ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Travesty Of Justice’, Says SC As It Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Bail To Accused In Dowry Death Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to a man in the case of the alleged dowry death of his wife last year, saying, “the order is one of the most shocking and disappointing orders that we have come across over a period of time”.

The order was passed on February 9, by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. Expressing its discontent with the high court order, the bench said, “The impugned order has led to travesty of justice. We do not propose to observe anything on merits because we are conscious of the fact that the trial is in progress. However, at the same time, we are sure that the impugned order passed by the high court is unsustainable in law.”

The apex court said the order is one of the most shocking and disappointing ones that it has come across over a period of time. “A young girl married with marital life of just three months died under mysterious circumstances at her matrimonial home. The father of the deceased came to know about the sudden death of his daughter and, accordingly, lodged the First Information…”, noted the bench.

The bench said upon registration of the FIR, the investigation was undertaken and the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem examination. “The postmortem examination revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation”, it noted.

The bench directed the accused, Devraj alias Golu, to surrender immediately before the trial court and directed that, after he surrendered, he would be remanded to judicial custody.