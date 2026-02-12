‘Travesty Of Justice’, Says SC As It Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Bail To Accused In Dowry Death Case
The apex court said bail to the accused is one of most shocking and disappointing orders it has come across over a period of time.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to a man in the case of the alleged dowry death of his wife last year, saying, “the order is one of the most shocking and disappointing orders that we have come across over a period of time”.
The order was passed on February 9, by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. Expressing its discontent with the high court order, the bench said, “The impugned order has led to travesty of justice. We do not propose to observe anything on merits because we are conscious of the fact that the trial is in progress. However, at the same time, we are sure that the impugned order passed by the high court is unsustainable in law.”
The apex court said the order is one of the most shocking and disappointing ones that it has come across over a period of time. “A young girl married with marital life of just three months died under mysterious circumstances at her matrimonial home. The father of the deceased came to know about the sudden death of his daughter and, accordingly, lodged the First Information…”, noted the bench.
The bench said upon registration of the FIR, the investigation was undertaken and the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem examination. “The postmortem examination revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation”, it noted.
The bench directed the accused, Devraj alias Golu, to surrender immediately before the trial court and directed that, after he surrendered, he would be remanded to judicial custody.
The bench said it failed to understand on plain reading as to what the High Court is trying to convey. “What weighed with the High Court in exercising its discretion in favour of the accused for the purpose of grant of bail in a very serious crime like dowry death”, said the bench.
“What did the High Court do? All that the High Court did was to record the submission of the defense counsel and thereafter proceeded to observe that the accused was in jail since 27.07.2025 and there being no criminal history, he was entitled to bail. Accordingly, bail came to be granted”, said the bench, in its order. The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by the deceased's father.
The bench said, “It was expected of the High Court to consider the bail application keeping in mind:- (i) The nature of the alleged crime; (ii) The punishment provided by the BNS 2023 for the alleged crime; (iii) The relations between the accused and the deceased, i.e., being husband and wife; (iv) The place where the incident occurred…(v) The postmortem report indicating that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation and most importantly, the statutory presumption of commission of offence as envisaged under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, erstwhile Section 113-B of the Evidence Act, 1872."
The apex court directed its registry to forward one copy of the order to the Registrar General of the High Court of Allahabad, who in turn would place this order before the Chief Justice of the High Court of Allahabad.