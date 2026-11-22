Travancore Devaswom Board Streamlines Sabarimala Virtual-Queue Bookings
The move comes after the discovery that travel agencies in neighbouring states collect pilgrims’ identity documents, book slots in bulk and then resell them
Published : November 22, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Authorities at the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Police are streamlining the Sabarimala virtual-queue bookings. Under the planned changes, pilgrims who do not turn up for darshan on the booked date may not be allowed darshan during the current Makaravilakku season.
However, pilgrims who cannot attend after securing a slot can cancel or reschedule their booking. The restriction would apply only to those who neither cancel nor reschedule.
Authorities are aiming to introduce the new measures during this Mandala season. The Board says the move is to prevent travel agencies in neighbouring states from booking large numbers of virtual-queue slots and reselling them at a premium.
Travel agencies book bulk slots
Several travel agencies in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collect pilgrims’ identity documents, book slots in bulk and then resell them. To curb this practice, authorities plan to make Aadhaar-based OTP verification mandatory for virtual-queue bookings. Accordingly, they will assign a unique QR code to each pilgrim’s ticket and check it at Pampa or Nilakkal.
Sources disclosed that up to 80,000 pilgrims are permitted to have darshan each day. There were days when only about half this number actually reached the shrine. As a result, devotees who book directly through the virtual-queue system have sometimes lost the opportunity to visit Sabarimala. Meanwhile, the Forest Department had approved an additional 5,000 virtual-queue slots per day till November 30. Accordingly, the spot-booking quota has also been increased proportionately for November 22.
Spot booking centre at Nilakkal
The Board recently said that it was not considering opening a spot-booking centre at Pampa. To make the pilgrimage more convenient, a spot-booking centre is available at Nilakkal. This followed a High Court directive. Other spot-booking centres are located at Erumeli, Vandiperiyar Sathram and Chengannur. Devotees travelling via the Nilakkal–Pampa route without a virtual-queue booking must first register at the Nilakkal spot-booking centre before proceeding for darshan, the Board said.
Officials reported that, despite the increase in pilgrims arriving for darshan during the Mandala season, all the devotees were able to visit the shrine smoothly. They said that arrangements made jointly by the Devaswom Board and the Police helped ensure a comfortable darshan, including for first-time pilgrims and women devotees. The additional 5,000 virtual-queue slots are expected to allow more pilgrims to visit.
Refreshments for devotees
The Devaswom Board has been providing ginger water and biscuits to help pilgrims recover from fatigue. These are served on the walkway below the Pathinettam Padi (the 18 sacred steps). The refreshments are especially helpful to devotees who have to wait in long queues. The Board has purchased 10 lakh biscuit packets for this purpose. Purified, medicated drinking water is also available along the route from Pampa to Sannidhanam.
Irumudikettu in aircraft cabin
Pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala by air have also received some relief with the Ministry of Civil Aviation allowing them to carry the Irumudikettu (the sacred pilgrimage bundle) in the aircraft cabin alongside their cabin baggage. The special exemption will remain in force until the end of the Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. This is the third consecutive year that the special exemption has been granted during the Sabarimala Mandala–Makaravilakku season.
The Information Technology (IT) wing of the Local Self-Government Department has launched SARAN digital service to make the Sabarimala pilgrimage safer, smoother and more convenient. It provides pilgrims with information on rest stops along the routes to Sabarimala, travel details and local notices.
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