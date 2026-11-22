ETV Bharat / bharat

Travancore Devaswom Board Streamlines Sabarimala Virtual-Queue Bookings

Pathanamthitta: Authorities at the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Police are streamlining the Sabarimala virtual-queue bookings. Under the planned changes, pilgrims who do not turn up for darshan on the booked date may not be allowed darshan during the current Makaravilakku season.

However, pilgrims who cannot attend after securing a slot can cancel or reschedule their booking. The restriction would apply only to those who neither cancel nor reschedule.

Authorities are aiming to introduce the new measures during this Mandala season. The Board says the move is to prevent travel agencies in neighbouring states from booking large numbers of virtual-queue slots and reselling them at a premium.

Travel agencies book bulk slots

Several travel agencies in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collect pilgrims’ identity documents, book slots in bulk and then resell them. To curb this practice, authorities plan to make Aadhaar-based OTP verification mandatory for virtual-queue bookings. Accordingly, they will assign a unique QR code to each pilgrim’s ticket and check it at Pampa or Nilakkal.

Sources disclosed that up to 80,000 pilgrims are permitted to have darshan each day. There were days when only about half this number actually reached the shrine. As a result, devotees who book directly through the virtual-queue system have sometimes lost the opportunity to visit Sabarimala. Meanwhile, the Forest Department had approved an additional 5,000 virtual-queue slots per day till November 30. Accordingly, the spot-booking quota has also been increased proportionately for November 22.

Spot booking centre at Nilakkal

The Board recently said that it was not considering opening a spot-booking centre at Pampa. To make the pilgrimage more convenient, a spot-booking centre is available at Nilakkal. This followed a High Court directive. Other spot-booking centres are located at Erumeli, Vandiperiyar Sathram and Chengannur. Devotees travelling via the Nilakkal–Pampa route without a virtual-queue booking must first register at the Nilakkal spot-booking centre before proceeding for darshan, the Board said.