ETV Bharat / bharat

2015 Cash-For-Vote Case: Trap Laid By ACB Was Completely Illegal, Revanth Reddy Tells SC

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a completely illegal trap was laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, and pointed out that it was done without any FIR registration.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by JK Maheshwari. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Reddy, contended that his client’s prosecution as an alleged bribe giver was legally unsustainable and added that a trap was set up before an FIR was registered.

Rohatgi submitted that the trap is completely illegal because no investigation can commence before the registration of an FIR under the CrPC, and added that there was no general diary entry and no FIR.

It was argued before the bench that three persons were allegedly caught offering a bribe in the trap, and Reddy was being prosecuted under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which applied only to bribe takers and not bribe givers.