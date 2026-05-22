ETV Bharat / bharat

Transport Strike Day 2 Hits Delhi-NCR Mandis, Vegetable Supply Drops Sharply

New Delhi: The three-day transport strike called by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and other transport unions entered its second day on Friday, with the impact now becoming visible across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)'s major wholesale markets.

Supply of fruits, vegetables and other essential goods dropped sharply as thousands of trucks stayed off the roads in protest against increased Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC), rising fuel prices and pending fare revisions. Transporters warned that if their demands are not met, the agitation could escalate into an indefinite nationwide strike.

The effect of the "chakka jam" was clearly visible at Ghazipur, Azadpur and Okhla mandis, where traders reported a steep decline in truck arrivals from other states. At Ghazipur Mandi, traders said only vehicles loaded before the strike began on May 20 reached Delhi.

Pramod Kumar, an arhtiya (licensed commission agent) at Ghazipur Mandi, said farmers and traders had stopped loading fresh produce after learning about the strike in advance. "Nobody wanted fruits and vegetables to get stuck on highways or rot in mandis during the intense heat. Onion and green vegetables start spoiling quickly in parked trucks," he said.

The disruption has also reached buyers. Traders reported that many small retailers avoided visiting the mandis after hearing about widespread road blockades and disruptions across Delhi-NCR.

Azadpur Mandi Work Hit By 90 Per Cent

Transporters staged protests outside Azadpur mandi on Friday, raising slogans such as "Transport Ekta Zindabad" and "Abki Baar Aar Paar". Protesters claimed their teams remained at the mandi gates overnight and stopped trucks from entering the market.

Transporters alleged that nearly 90 per cent of work at Azadpur Mandi remained affected as only a handful of vehicles carrying fruits and vegetables reached the market. Similar protests were reported from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Alipur, Narela, Ghazipur border, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Meerut.

At Okhla Mandi, wholesalers said truck arrivals had fallen by almost 50 per cent.

Vegetable trader Mohammad Zahid said reduced transportation had already begun to affect prices. "Only around 40 per cent of trucks are reaching the mandi. Supply is dropping and stocks are slowly getting exhausted. Garlic and ginger have already become expensive," he said.

Another trader, Shah Nawaz, said the situation could worsen if the strike continued. "Right now, there is some stock left, so there is no major problem. But if transport services do not resume in the next one or two days, fruits and vegetables will become costlier," he said.

Trader Hemant said nearly 500 trucks used to arrive daily at Okhla Mandi before the strike, but the number has now dropped to around 250. "Many vegetables are no longer reaching the market. If the strike is not resolved soon, there will be shortages and prices will rise sharply," he said.