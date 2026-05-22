Transport Strike Day 2 Hits Delhi-NCR Mandis, Vegetable Supply Drops Sharply
Traders warned essential commodities could become costlier if the transport strike continues across Delhi-NCR through the weekend.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The three-day transport strike called by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and other transport unions entered its second day on Friday, with the impact now becoming visible across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)'s major wholesale markets.
Supply of fruits, vegetables and other essential goods dropped sharply as thousands of trucks stayed off the roads in protest against increased Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC), rising fuel prices and pending fare revisions. Transporters warned that if their demands are not met, the agitation could escalate into an indefinite nationwide strike.
The effect of the "chakka jam" was clearly visible at Ghazipur, Azadpur and Okhla mandis, where traders reported a steep decline in truck arrivals from other states. At Ghazipur Mandi, traders said only vehicles loaded before the strike began on May 20 reached Delhi.
Pramod Kumar, an arhtiya (licensed commission agent) at Ghazipur Mandi, said farmers and traders had stopped loading fresh produce after learning about the strike in advance. "Nobody wanted fruits and vegetables to get stuck on highways or rot in mandis during the intense heat. Onion and green vegetables start spoiling quickly in parked trucks," he said.
The disruption has also reached buyers. Traders reported that many small retailers avoided visiting the mandis after hearing about widespread road blockades and disruptions across Delhi-NCR.
Azadpur Mandi Work Hit By 90 Per Cent
Transporters staged protests outside Azadpur mandi on Friday, raising slogans such as "Transport Ekta Zindabad" and "Abki Baar Aar Paar". Protesters claimed their teams remained at the mandi gates overnight and stopped trucks from entering the market.
Transporters alleged that nearly 90 per cent of work at Azadpur Mandi remained affected as only a handful of vehicles carrying fruits and vegetables reached the market. Similar protests were reported from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Alipur, Narela, Ghazipur border, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Meerut.
At Okhla Mandi, wholesalers said truck arrivals had fallen by almost 50 per cent.
Vegetable trader Mohammad Zahid said reduced transportation had already begun to affect prices. "Only around 40 per cent of trucks are reaching the mandi. Supply is dropping and stocks are slowly getting exhausted. Garlic and ginger have already become expensive," he said.
Another trader, Shah Nawaz, said the situation could worsen if the strike continued. "Right now, there is some stock left, so there is no major problem. But if transport services do not resume in the next one or two days, fruits and vegetables will become costlier," he said.
Trader Hemant said nearly 500 trucks used to arrive daily at Okhla Mandi before the strike, but the number has now dropped to around 250. "Many vegetables are no longer reaching the market. If the strike is not resolved soon, there will be shortages and prices will rise sharply," he said.
Traders Fear Heavy Losses Due To Heatwave
Tomato trader Sameer at Ghazipur Mandi said demand had fallen sharply, while delicate vegetables were being damaged by the heat. "Tomatoes spoil quickly in this weather. If customers do not come and stock remains unsold, traders will suffer major losses," he said.
Transporters and traders warned that if the strike continues, Delhi-NCR could witness shortages of vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines and other essential commodities over the next few days.
Government Talks Fail To Yield Solution
On Thursday, a delegation of transporters held talks with Delhi Food, Supply and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior transport department officials. AIMTC national president Harish Sabharwal said the minister acknowledged that the transporters’ concerns were genuine, but no concrete solution emerged.
Sabharwal alleged that transporters were being unfairly blamed for pollution. "Let Delhi see how much pollution actually reduces when our trucks stay out for three days," he said, adding that over 20 lakh vehicles were participating in the strike across Delhi-NCR and nearby regions.
Transport unions said diesel, petrol and CNG prices have increased sharply over the years while freight charges have not been revised accordingly, making operations financially unsustainable.
Transporters have opposed the increase in ECC charges, especially for BS-VI vehicles, and demanded the removal of MCD toll barriers at Delhi's borders. They alleged that the ECC on heavy commercial vehicles has been increased from Rs 2,600 to Rs 4,000, in addition to an MCD charge of Rs 1,200.
Transporters also alleged that vehicles using the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to bypass Delhi were being charged ECC even though they did not enter the capital, a claim they said violated Supreme Court directions.
Sabharwal also questioned the utilisation of funds collected under the environmental compensation charges. "More than Rs 1,500 crore has been collected since 2015 in the name of ECC, but there is no transparency about where the money has been spent," he said.
The strike, which began on May 21, will continue till May 23. Transport unions warned that if their demands remain unresolved, the protest could turn into a larger nationwide movement.
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