Transport, Household Fuels And Industrial Emissions Drive India's Air Pollution Burden: Report
Annual particulate measurements reveal that smaller industrial centres and satellite towns face pollution burdens comparable to those in India's largest metropolitan areas.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Transport emissions, road and construction dust, industrial activity, household cooking fuels and biomass burning drive air pollution in India, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) 2026 report.
The findings highlight the need for stronger emission controls and coordinated regional action as pollution levels rise again across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following temporary relief from rainfall.
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 232 on Wednesday, October 28, while Noida reported 249, Greater Noida 232 and Ghaziabad 223.
Citing studies by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the report examines the contribution of different pollution sources and how far emissions travel beyond city boundaries.
Its findings also highlight the longer-term burden of fine particulate pollution in Delhi and several smaller industrial towns and satellite cities.
Transport, Road Dust And Industry Among Major Pollution Sources
A TERI-ARAI study cited in the report estimates that transport contributes 17 per cent-28 per cent of Delhi-NCR's PM2.5 pollution under dispersion modelling and 20 per cent-30 per cent under receptor modelling. The study also estimated that emissions originating within Delhi accounted for around 36 per cent of the city's PM2.5 pollution in winter and 26 per cent in summer, highlighting the contribution of sources beyond the capital's boundaries.
Studies conducted under NCAP found that road dust and construction activities contributed 14 per cent-58 per cent of PM10 concentrations across the cities examined. Industrial sources accounted for 8 per cent-34 per cent, while waste and biomass burning contributed 8 per cent-29 per cent. These ranges cover different cities and studies and should not be interpreted as Delhi-specific estimates.
The report also identifies household solid-fuel use, regional biomass burning, diesel freight, open waste burning and crop-residue burning as significant contributors to pollution. It recommends stronger vehicle emission controls, cleaner technologies, improved road maintenance, better construction-dust management and coordinated regional action.
The findings further suggest that in many cities, more than half of ambient PM2.5 may originate outside municipal boundaries, underscoring the role of pollution transported from neighbouring towns and states.
Dikshu C Kukreja, an environmentalist, said rainfall offers only temporary relief from air pollution. "Rain can temporarily improve ambient air quality, but only sustained reductions in emissions can deliver lasting improvement," he said.
Kukreja stressed that transport, industrial emissions, construction dust and biomass burning must be addressed together, alongside coordinated action across Delhi-NCR. He called for stricter year-round emission controls, better public transport, effective dust management and stronger enforcement against waste burning.
He also emphasised that air pollution crosses administrative boundaries, making regional cooperation essential for lasting improvements in air quality.
Delhi-NCR AQI Rises After Temporary Relief From Rainfall
Data from the government's Sameer App shows that Delhi's AQI rose from 153 on October 25 to 174 on October 26, 197 on October 27 and 232 on October 28. Noida's reading increased from 131 to 249 over the same period, while Ghaziabad's AQI climbed from 125 to 223.
Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 134 on October 25 and 146 on October 26. Its reading fell to 82 on October 27 before rising to 232 the following day.
Delhi's AQI stood at 245 on October 21, declined to 223 on October 22 and rose to 230 on October 23. Following rainfall on the night of October 24, the reading dropped to 153 on October 25 before rising over the next three days. Earlier in the month, Delhi recorded AQIs of 83 on October 12 and 90 on October 16.
Air quality varied considerably across the capital on Wednesday. Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 323, followed by Jahangirpuri at 307 and Narela at 297. Patparganj and Sonia Vihar reported 295 each, while Sirifort recorded 291.
Dwarka Sector 8 and Pusa IITM registered 288 each, followed by Chandni Chowk at 287. Alipur and RK Puram recorded 285 each, followed by Rohini (280), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (278), Okhla Phase 2 (276), Mundka (275), and Punjabi Bagh (273).
In contrast, Badarpur and Lodhi Road IITM recorded AQIs of 137 each. Tikri Kalan registered 135, Ghummanhera 129 and Ghoga 120, all in the 'Moderate' category.
Among other major cities, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 91 and Kolkata 63, both in the 'Satisfactory' category. Surat reported 111, Bengaluru 107 and Ahmedabad 141, placing them in the 'Moderate' category.
Pollution levels were also elevated in several other cities and industrial centres. Kiul recorded an AQI of 330, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. Khora reported 296, Pithampur 281, Gummidipoondi 269, Ballabgarh 264, Bhiwadi 260, Baghpat 252 and Bikaner 250. Panchgaon recorded 242, Fatehpur Sikri 238, Baraut 231, Gajraula 230, Meerut 228, Kaithal 223 and Muzaffarnagar 202.
Under India's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 201 and 300 fall in the 'Poor' category, while those between 301 and 400 are classified as 'Very Poor'. The decline in pollution following rainfall was temporary, as emissions and atmospheric conditions continued to influence air quality.
Annual PM2.5 Levels Exceed National Standards In Several Cities
While daily AQI readings reflect short-term changes in air quality, annual PM2.5 concentrations provide a longer-term picture of exposure to fine particulate pollution.
The 2025 annual data cited in the FICCI report identifies Loni, on the Delhi-Ghaziabad fringe and Byrnihat, an industrial belt along the Meghalaya-Assam border, among the locations with India's highest annual PM2.5 concentrations. The report also notes that around half of the 10 locations with the highest annual concentrations were smaller satellite towns or industrial centres, not major metropolitan cities.
The annual PM2.5 figures provided in the research material exceed India's National Ambient Air Quality Standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre. Byrnihat recorded 101.1 micrograms per cubic metre, while Delhi registered 99.6 micrograms per cubic metre, approximately 2.5 times the national standard.
Ghaziabad recorded 89.2 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Ula (Birnagar), West Bengal, at 86.8; Mullanpur Dakha, Punjab, at 86.2; Madhyamgram, West Bengal, at 83.3; New Delhi at 82.2 and Noida at 80.5.
The findings highlight the scale of the air pollution challenge across metropolitan areas, satellite towns and industrial centres. The report calls for sustained emission reductions and coordinated action across regions to address pollution from multiple sources.
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