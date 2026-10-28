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Transport, Household Fuels And Industrial Emissions Drive India's Air Pollution Burden: Report

View of the Akshardham Temple premises on a hazy morning in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Transport emissions, road and construction dust, industrial activity, household cooking fuels and biomass burning drive air pollution in India, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) 2026 report.

The findings highlight the need for stronger emission controls and coordinated regional action as pollution levels rise again across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following temporary relief from rainfall.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 232 on Wednesday, October 28, while Noida reported 249, Greater Noida 232 and Ghaziabad 223.

Citing studies by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the report examines the contribution of different pollution sources and how far emissions travel beyond city boundaries.

Its findings also highlight the longer-term burden of fine particulate pollution in Delhi and several smaller industrial towns and satellite cities.

People jog amid dense smog around India Gate and Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Transport, Road Dust And Industry Among Major Pollution Sources

A TERI-ARAI study cited in the report estimates that transport contributes 17 per cent-28 per cent of Delhi-NCR's PM2.5 pollution under dispersion modelling and 20 per cent-30 per cent under receptor modelling. The study also estimated that emissions originating within Delhi accounted for around 36 per cent of the city's PM2.5 pollution in winter and 26 per cent in summer, highlighting the contribution of sources beyond the capital's boundaries.

Studies conducted under NCAP found that road dust and construction activities contributed 14 per cent-58 per cent of PM10 concentrations across the cities examined. Industrial sources accounted for 8 per cent-34 per cent, while waste and biomass burning contributed 8 per cent-29 per cent. These ranges cover different cities and studies and should not be interpreted as Delhi-specific estimates.

The report also identifies household solid-fuel use, regional biomass burning, diesel freight, open waste burning and crop-residue burning as significant contributors to pollution. It recommends stronger vehicle emission controls, cleaner technologies, improved road maintenance, better construction-dust management and coordinated regional action.

The findings further suggest that in many cities, more than half of ambient PM2.5 may originate outside municipal boundaries, underscoring the role of pollution transported from neighbouring towns and states.

Dikshu C Kukreja, an environmentalist, said rainfall offers only temporary relief from air pollution. "Rain can temporarily improve ambient air quality, but only sustained reductions in emissions can deliver lasting improvement," he said.

Kukreja stressed that transport, industrial emissions, construction dust and biomass burning must be addressed together, alongside coordinated action across Delhi-NCR. He called for stricter year-round emission controls, better public transport, effective dust management and stronger enforcement against waste burning.

He also emphasised that air pollution crosses administrative boundaries, making regional cooperation essential for lasting improvements in air quality.

Delhi-NCR AQI Rises After Temporary Relief From Rainfall

Data from the government's Sameer App shows that Delhi's AQI rose from 153 on October 25 to 174 on October 26, 197 on October 27 and 232 on October 28. Noida's reading increased from 131 to 249 over the same period, while Ghaziabad's AQI climbed from 125 to 223.