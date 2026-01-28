Transparent Probe To Be Conducted Into Baramati Aircraft Crash, Says Union Civil Aviation Minister
The minister said, as per preliminary information, the visibility was poor during the time of aircraft's landing at Baramati at around 08:48 am on Wednesday.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said the Central Government will conduct a transparent investigation into the aircraft crash in Baramati that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on board.
The minister said preliminary information shows that the visibility was poor during the time of landing at around 08:48 am. “Before landing, the Air Traffic Control asked the aircraft's pilot whether the runway was in sight, and he confirmed it was not. After a go-around, the aircraft returned to land, and the pilot was again asked if the runway was visible for landing. The pilot confirmed visibility of the runway. After ATC cleared the landing, the accident occurred," he said.
Naidu said the investigation into the mishap will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India. He said an official of AAIB along with those from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are at the crash site. The minister further said the crash of an aircraft belonging to VSR Aviation in 2023 will be included in the purview of the probe. '
Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Shri Ajit Pawar in the plane crash in Baramati earlier today. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this loss. May his contributions to public life be remembered, and may the bereaved find strength in…— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) January 28, 2026
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol said, "There was some issue with visibility during landing, as per the preliminary inquiry. Now the investigation will be conducted by the official team that has arrived at Baramati".
आज एका अत्यंत दुःखद अपघातात महाराष्ट्राचे उपमुख्यमंत्री आणि आमचे एनडीएचे (NDA) ज्येष्ठ सहकारी अजित पवार जी यांना गमावल्याची बातमी ऐकून मन अत्यंत व्यथित झाले आहे.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2026
अजित पवार जी यांनी गेली साडेतीन दशके ज्या प्रकारे महाराष्ट्रातील प्रत्येक वर्गाच्या कल्याणासाठी स्वतःला समर्पित केले,…
In a post on X, the DGCA said, "Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield and traffic information is provided by the instructors/Pilot from the Flying training Organisations at Baramati". As per the statement of the person manning the ATC following are the sequence of events:
- On 28th January 2026 the aircraft VI-SSK first came in contact with Baramati at 0818 IST.
- The aircraft's next call was at 30 NM inbound to Baramati and they were released by Pune approach. They were advised to descend in Visual Meteorological conditions at pilot's discretion.
- The crew enquired about the winds and visibility and they were informed that the winds were calm and visibility was around 3000 mts.
- Next the aircraft reported on the final approach of Runway 11 and the runway was not in sight to them. They initiated a go-around in the first approach.
- After Go Around, the aircraft was asked about its position and crew reported on final approach of runway 11.
- They were asked to report runway in sight. They replied “runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight". After a few seconds they reported that the runway is in sight.
- The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843IST, however, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance.
- Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST. The emergency services then rushed to the crash site.
- The wreckage of the aircraft is located on the left side of the runway abeam threshold R/W 11.
"AAIB has taken over the investigation, DG, AAIB is reaching the accident site for investigation. Further details of the same as and when available will be shared," the statement read.
Press note on Learjet 45 Aircraft VT-SSK crash at Baramati Airport of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd pic.twitter.com/Exah9xCTBl— DGCA (@DGCAIndia) January 28, 2026
Pawar (66) was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.
A DGCA official said the Maharashtra Deputy CM was aboard a VT-SSK Learjet 45 (LJ45) aircraft operated by VSR Aviation. The official confirmed that there were five people, including the crew, on the plane, and none survived.
