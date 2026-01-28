ETV Bharat / bharat

Transparent Probe To Be Conducted Into Baramati Aircraft Crash, Says Union Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said the Central Government will conduct a transparent investigation into the aircraft crash in Baramati that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on board.

The minister said preliminary information shows that the visibility was poor during the time of landing at around 08:48 am. “Before landing, the Air Traffic Control asked the aircraft's pilot whether the runway was in sight, and he confirmed it was not. After a go-around, the aircraft returned to land, and the pilot was again asked if the runway was visible for landing. The pilot confirmed visibility of the runway. After ATC cleared the landing, the accident occurred," he said.

Naidu said the investigation into the mishap will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India. He said an official of AAIB along with those from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are at the crash site. The minister further said the crash of an aircraft belonging to VSR Aviation in 2023 will be included in the purview of the probe. '

In a post on X, Naidu expressed deep regret over the mishap and Pawar's demise. "Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Shri Ajit Pawar in the plane crash in Baramati earlier today. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this loss. May his contributions to public life be remembered, and may the bereaved find strength in this difficult time," he said.

