ETV Bharat / bharat

India International Trade Fair: Odisha Transgender Woman Recounts Breaking Glass Ceiling To Turn Into An Entrepreneur

New Delhi: Life turned so hard that the transgender girl had to give up her studies. She began by going around in groups seeking money on happy occasions in families, known as toli badhai. But after she felt a sense of detest for this, she began to paint.

Now, years later, Rashi Sahu stands out at the India International Trade Fair in Bharat Mandapam. At her small stall, her hand-painted tote bags, handmade jewellery, and paintings are neatly laid out. Each item carries a "piece of her life."

​While sharing her journey with ETV Bharat, Rashi said this fair is not only about doing business, but carving out an identity through her skills.

Through her venture, The Jharna Handicrafts, she said that she is not only building "her own future" but is also helping other transgender women to learn new skills and earn on their own.

Originally from Odisha, her family moved to Delhi after the 1999 cyclone, when she was very young. Her father ran a tailoring shop and boutique, and she learnt basic stitching by visiting his shop.

She recalls that relatives asked her uncomfortable questions and treated her differently because of her gender identity. School was even harder. Boys teased her and made hurtful comments.

​"Every morning, before leaving for school, I used to worry about what would happen that day and who would target me," she says, while recounting the hard days.

The daily bullying hurt her studies and her confidence. Some days she left home saying she was going to school but sat in a park instead. Rashi says she wanted to study, but the mental stress became too much and she could study only till Class 8 or 9.

​A Meeting That Changed Life

​When she was about 14, Rashi says, she met a transgender woman named Tina, who later introduced her to the transgender community.

​Tina took her to a guru's dera, where Rashi met many transgender people for the first time. She says it was there that she felt accepted and got a sense of belonging. The guru gave her the name Rashi, and she has been Rashi Sahu ever since.

​Family Pressures Made Her Look For Avenues

​Rashi says her father's health problems slowly increased the money pressure on the family. She had not finished school and found few job options.

So she started earning through toli badhai, the traditional practice in which transgender people visit homes to bless families on happy occasions and receive money.

​But she was never comfortable with this work, and she says so openly. ​"I did not like visiting people's homes, getting into arguments or facing verbal abuse over money. I always felt that people should give whatever they want willingly," she says.

​The COVID-19 lockdown was the turning point, Rashi says. She had loved painting since childhood, and she decided to earn from it. She began painting on canvas. Later, she started making canvas tote bags and decorated them with her own art.

​With help from an NGO, she got her first chance to display her products at an office in Gurugram. Recalling that day, she says she had been able to sell about 70 per cent of her products.

The response gave her the courage to focus fully on her business and give up toli badhai. ​Rashi does not only paint to sell. She says she paints to speak about the pain of transgender people, things that are hard to explain in words.

Explaining one painting, she says it shows a transgender woman trying to protect herself from discrimination and the shame society attaches to her identity.

In another one, she has depicted society as a robot. "People keep following the same thinking and routines without asking whether discrimination is right," she explains.

​She also describes a painting of a person hiding in darkness, covering eyes and nose in fear. According to Rashi, it shows the fear of being recognised, judged, or even heard by others.

Love is another big theme in her art. She believes love should not be limited to a man and a woman. Through her paintings, she wants people to question old ideas about relationships and acceptance.