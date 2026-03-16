ETV Bharat / bharat

'Transgender Amendment Bill Undermines Dignity, Autonomy Of Such People': Trans Activist Kalki Subramaniam

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Days after the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Kalki Subramaniam, southern region representative of National Council of Trans Persons, on Monday asserted that the Bill undermines the very foundation of dignity and autonomy of the trans community.

The transgender rights activist has called upon Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to create a robust support system for abandoned transgenders, and ensure meaningful consultation with the community before moving forward.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced by Kumar in Lower House on Friday seeks to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, redefining 'transgender'.

Referring to the Bill, Subramaniam asserted that this is a serious issue nationwide among the trans community. The transgender rights activist told ETV Bharat, “The Transgender Amendment Bill undermines the very foundation of dignity and autonomy of our community. By removing the right to self‑identification and imposing medical gatekeeping, it excludes trans men and intersex persons. "

Subramaniam opined that the amendment narrows the rights of transgenders instead of expanding them. The activist asserted that the Bill introduces harsher punishments for forced begging and exploitation but fails to provide any support system for trans persons abandoned by their biological families. "Legal protection has no meaning without proper facilities for the transgender community, including housing and rehabilitation. The law which claims to protect us, should also empower us to live with dignity," Subramaniam said.