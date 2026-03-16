'Transgender Amendment Bill Undermines Dignity, Autonomy Of Such People': Trans Activist Kalki Subramaniam
Transgender activist Kalki Subramaniam has written to Union Minister Virendra Kumar alleging that the Transgender Amendment Bill violates constitutional rights of such people.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Days after the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Kalki Subramaniam, southern region representative of National Council of Trans Persons, on Monday asserted that the Bill undermines the very foundation of dignity and autonomy of the trans community.
The transgender rights activist has called upon Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to create a robust support system for abandoned transgenders, and ensure meaningful consultation with the community before moving forward.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced by Kumar in Lower House on Friday seeks to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, redefining 'transgender'.
Referring to the Bill, Subramaniam asserted that this is a serious issue nationwide among the trans community. The transgender rights activist told ETV Bharat, “The Transgender Amendment Bill undermines the very foundation of dignity and autonomy of our community. By removing the right to self‑identification and imposing medical gatekeeping, it excludes trans men and intersex persons. "
Subramaniam opined that the amendment narrows the rights of transgenders instead of expanding them. The activist asserted that the Bill introduces harsher punishments for forced begging and exploitation but fails to provide any support system for trans persons abandoned by their biological families. "Legal protection has no meaning without proper facilities for the transgender community, including housing and rehabilitation. The law which claims to protect us, should also empower us to live with dignity," Subramaniam said.
The transgender rights activist also threatened to resign if this becomes law. "If this amendment becomes law in its current form, I will step down from my position in the National Council for Transgender Persons, because I cannot endorse legislation that is detrimental to our community," Subramaniam said.
The transgender rights activist also informed about a letter written to the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment on this matter and urged to reconsider the provisions of this amendment.
In the letter, Subramaniam wrote, "The amendment gravely harms the community by removing the right to self-perceived gender identity and imposing medical gatekeeping. It excludes trans men, intersex persons, genderqueer and non-binary individuals from the scope of protection, leaving many vulnerable people outside the law. This is a direct violation of constitutional guarantees and the Supreme Court’s National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)Transge judgment."
"The existing Act prescribes only up to two years’ imprisonment for those who harass, abuse, or harm transgender persons. This punishment is far too lenient given the severity of crimes faced by our community. The amendment should have increased these penalties to reflect the gravity of such offences," the transgender rights activist said.
It may be mentioned that the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Sunday demanded that the Bill should be immediately withdrawn.
"The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 is a regressive move by the BJP-led Central Government to thwart the queer rights movement in India. By replacing the principle of self-identified gender with mandatory medical certification, the Bill violates the bodily integrity, autonomy and dignity of transgender individuals," it said in a statement.
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