ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays HC Proceedings On Pleas Challenging Transgender Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by the Centre seeking to transfer the petitions filed in various high courts challenging the Transgender Persons Protection of Rights (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana, sitting for a partial working day. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the constitutional validity of the central Act, which your lordships are seized with, is being challenged.

The bench also briefly heard Dr Chandresh Jain, a petitioner before a high court. He said that his petition is the most comprehensive and informed the bench that he is a qualified doctor.