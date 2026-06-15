SC Stays HC Proceedings On Pleas Challenging Transgender Amendment Act
The apex court issued notice seeking to transfer the petitions filed in various high courts challenging the Act.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by the Centre seeking to transfer the petitions filed in various high courts challenging the Transgender Persons Protection of Rights (Amendment) Act, 2026.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana, sitting for a partial working day. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the constitutional validity of the central Act, which your lordships are seized with, is being challenged.
The bench also briefly heard Dr Chandresh Jain, a petitioner before a high court. He said that his petition is the most comprehensive and informed the bench that he is a qualified doctor.
The CJI said the court will definitely require his assistance and orally observed that it is better if all the matters are taken up, adding that either the apex court will assign it to one high court or decide the matter itself instead of having scattered opinions.
The bench, while issuing notice to the respondents (petitioners in the HCs), also ordered that the proceedings in the HCs will remain stayed. The Centre's plea seeks to transfer petitions pending in the high courts of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi, to the Supreme Court.
Mehta submitted that if the petitions are transferred to the Supreme Court, they may be placed before a 3-judge bench, since the 2014 NALSA case judgment, upon which petitioners challenging the 2026 amendment rely, was rendered by a 2-judge bench. Mehta requested the apex court to issue notice on the Centre's transfer plea.
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