ETV Bharat / bharat

Transgender Act Silences Lived Realities Of Transgender Persons, Govt Should Withdraw It: Kalki Subramanian

New Delhi: In the wake of Supreme Court's notice to the Centre and states on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2026, transgender rights activist Kalki Subramanian on Tuesday said the Act silences the lived realities of transgender persons and replaces them with bureaucratic hurdles.

She urged the Central government to withdraw this "regressive" step and emphasised strengthening protection of the transgender persons.

Subramanian had opposed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, when it was introduced by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Later, the Bill was passed by Parliament.

When the Bill became an Act, Subramaniam had tendered her resignation as a member of the National Council of Transgender Persons (NCTP), under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. She said that the Bill fundamentally threatens the core principles of dignity and autonomy for the transgender community.

The Act modifies the 2019 legislation, establishing more stringent definitions for transgender identity, eliminating the right to self-determination for transgender individuals, whose population was recorded as 4,87,803 in the 2011 census.