Transgender Act Silences Lived Realities Of Transgender Persons, Govt Should Withdraw It: Kalki Subramanian
The rights activist opposed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, when it was introduced in Parliament, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of Supreme Court's notice to the Centre and states on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2026, transgender rights activist Kalki Subramanian on Tuesday said the Act silences the lived realities of transgender persons and replaces them with bureaucratic hurdles.
She urged the Central government to withdraw this "regressive" step and emphasised strengthening protection of the transgender persons.
Subramanian had opposed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, when it was introduced by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Later, the Bill was passed by Parliament.
When the Bill became an Act, Subramaniam had tendered her resignation as a member of the National Council of Transgender Persons (NCTP), under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. She said that the Bill fundamentally threatens the core principles of dignity and autonomy for the transgender community.
The Act modifies the 2019 legislation, establishing more stringent definitions for transgender identity, eliminating the right to self-determination for transgender individuals, whose population was recorded as 4,87,803 in the 2011 census.
Referring to the apex court's recent directive over the matter, the activist told ETV Bharat, "This amendment silences the lived realities of transgender persons and replaces them with bureaucratic hurdles. Our identities are not medical conditions to be verified. The Constitution guarantees dignity, equality, and autonomy. Any attempt to dilute self-identification is a direct attack on these values."
Mentioning the Supreme Court, Subramaniam said, "The Supreme Court’s NALSA judgement [of 2014] recognised self‑identification as a fundamental right, inseparable from our constitutional guarantee of equality and life with dignity. By imposing medical gatekeeping, the amendment disregards lived realities and risks excluding countless transgender persons from recognition, healthcare, and welfare. Our identities are not medical conditions to be verified; they are intrinsic to who we are."
Underlining that safeguards against misuse must never come at the cost of fundamental rights, she said, "This amendment reinforces stigma, disrupts access to essential healthcare like hormonal therapy, and undermines the progress India has made in affirming transgender rights. I urge the government to withdraw this regressive step and instead strengthen protections that honour self‑perceived gender identity, ensuring that every transgender person can live with dignity, equality, and respect under the Constitution."
The activist added, "What many of the states have been following is tokenism when it comes to welfare measures for transgender persons. There is a deep lethargy when it comes to our rights. The Supreme Court should urge the states to respond quickly in this matter."
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