‘Transforming Ridge Into Green Lungs Of Delhi’: Amit Shah Launches Tree Plantation In National Capital
Union Home Minister Also Flags off 300 electric buses; CM Rekha Gupta says will engage every citizen as a ‘Guardian of the Environment’.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the ‘Ridge Forest Restoration Programme’ by planting trees in Delhi’s Central Ridge and the Nanakpura Ridge area.
"Over the next three years, we will gradually plant trees across the entire Ridge, including peepal, banyan, neem, gular, arjun, and jamun trees that can survive for more than 100 years. With this effort, we have begun the mission of transforming the Ridge into the green lungs of Delhi," Shah said.
The Home Minister planted a sapling in the Central Ridge area, which houses the President's Bodyguard. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandolia, and Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present during the event.
Addressing the gathering, Shah said the plantation drive formed part of a broader master plan for the capital's development.
"Today many programmes have been brought together from this single platform. The foundation stone of the high-security prison in Narela was laid, the e-inauguration of the automated vehicle testing centre was done, three newly built depots were inaugurated, 300 electric buses were launched, and most importantly, we have started the programme to rejuvenate the Ridge and make it green once again," he said.
The Home Minister mentioned that 7,784 hectares of the Ridge were notified under the Indian Forest Act in 1994. "However, the final notification has not been issued in 30 years," he said.
Congratulating the Rekha Gupta government, Shah said, "Now 5,000 hectares of the Ridge have been designated as forest area. We will once again ensure that the entire Ridge receives legal protection. Through this initiative, we aim to restore the Ridge's biodiversity, conserve its soil and water resources, and give Delhi's environment a new lease of life."
"When we move around Delhi, the Ridge is visible in many places. Thorny babool and various types of poisonous trees can be seen on the Ridge; visually, they create the impression of a 'Green Delhi' but are not good for the environment," he added.
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, Shah called it a "remarkable experiment in environmental balance for our country".
The Home Minister said the Delhi government had also prepared a Working Plan Document for 2026-2036, an Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary management plan and the Delhi Bird Atlas as part of a comprehensive ecosystem restoration programme. He added that themed forests, ponds, archaeological conservation and public amenities would be developed within the Ridge area.
He said the government would soon sign an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to ensure that around 1,500 metric tonnes of cattle dung generated daily by dairies is processed into biogas and natural fertiliser instead of flowing into the Yamuna.
Referring to the recently launched 'Green Drive Portal,' Chief Minister Gupta highlighted that technology is being leveraged to make the capital clean and green. "Our goal is not just to plant 70 lakh saplings, but to engage every citizen as a Guardian of the Environment," she said.
The CM explained that through the Delhi government's 'Vriksh Rath' (Tree Chariot), free saplings are now being provided to the general public, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and educational institutions at their doorsteps. A decision has been made to allocate 22 per cent of the total budget to the 'Green Budget'. She also shared details regarding the realisation of the Home Minister's vision for an 'Oxygen Park.'
The CM expressed gratitude to all those present and to the 'Delhi Green Warriors,' whose efforts are steering the capital towards a cleaner future.
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that conserving the Ridge is crucial for Delhi's future. Under this programme, a three-tier forest structure is being developed, which will enhance Delhi's biodiversity and carbon-sequestration capacity. Priority is being given to planting native and long-lasting tree species. Simultaneously, work is proceeding rapidly on a plan to develop 100 oxygen parks across various parts of Delhi.
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