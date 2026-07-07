ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Transforming Ridge Into Green Lungs Of Delhi’: Amit Shah Launches Tree Plantation In National Capital

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the ‘Ridge Forest Restoration Programme’ by planting trees in Delhi’s Central Ridge and the Nanakpura Ridge area.

"Over the next three years, we will gradually plant trees across the entire Ridge, including peepal, banyan, neem, gular, arjun, and jamun trees that can survive for more than 100 years. With this effort, we have begun the mission of transforming the Ridge into the green lungs of Delhi," Shah said.

The Home Minister planted a sapling in the Central Ridge area, which houses the President's Bodyguard. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandolia, and Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the plantation drive formed part of a broader master plan for the capital's development.

"Today many programmes have been brought together from this single platform. The foundation stone of the high-security prison in Narela was laid, the e-inauguration of the automated vehicle testing centre was done, three newly built depots were inaugurated, 300 electric buses were launched, and most importantly, we have started the programme to rejuvenate the Ridge and make it green once again," he said.

The Home Minister mentioned that 7,784 hectares of the Ridge were notified under the Indian Forest Act in 1994. "However, the final notification has not been issued in 30 years," he said.

Congratulating the Rekha Gupta government, Shah said, "Now 5,000 hectares of the Ridge have been designated as forest area. We will once again ensure that the entire Ridge receives legal protection. Through this initiative, we aim to restore the Ridge's biodiversity, conserve its soil and water resources, and give Delhi's environment a new lease of life."

"When we move around Delhi, the Ridge is visible in many places. Thorny babool and various types of poisonous trees can be seen on the Ridge; visually, they create the impression of a 'Green Delhi' but are not good for the environment," he added.