Transformational Moment: PM Modi On Parliament Nod To SHANTI Bill

File photo of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : December 18, 2025 at 10:15 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the passing of the SHANTI Bill by Parliament is a transformational moment for India's technology landscape and opens up numerous opportunities for the private sector and the youth.

"This is the ideal time to invest, innovate and build in India," the prime minister said in a post on X. He said the passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for India's technology landscape.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill was passed by Parliament on Thursday, a move that will open up the tightly controlled nuclear power sector for private players. "My gratitude to MPs who have supported its passage. From safely powering AI to enabling green manufacturing, it delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country and the world," Modi said.

The prime minister said the passage of the SHANTI Bill also opens up numerous opportunities for the private sector and the youth

Earlier, Parliament on Thursday passed the nuclear energy bill, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to the legislation seeking to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation.

The Upper House passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill by a voice vote, while rejecting several amendments moved by Opposition members to send the proposed legislation to a parliamentary committee. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

