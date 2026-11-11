ETV Bharat / bharat

Transformation In Army Needs Culture Of Innovation, Agility, While Keeping Warrior At Core: Gen Seth

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday highlighted his force's ongoing transformation to meet emerging operational challenges and said the transformation goes beyond modern equipment and organisational restructuring, requiring a culture of innovation and agility while keeping the warrior at its core.

In his address, 'Vision for Future Warfighting in the Indian Subcontinent', delivered at the Mechanised Forces Symposium 2026 at the Manekshaw Centre here, he stressed jointness and integration as a "critical enabler" of future warfighting and underscored the need for seamless coordination across the services and domains.

He highlighted the Indian Army's ongoing transformation to meet emerging operational challenges. Gen Seth emphasised that "transformation goes beyond modern equipment and organisational restructuring, requiring a culture of innovation, technological adaptation and agility, while keeping the 'yoddha' at its core".

He also reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to Aatmanirbharta through indigenous capability development and stronger partnerships with industry and academia.

Reflecting on the evolution of the Mechanised Forces, the Army chief described their journey as a testament to the force's spirit of adaptation. He expressed confidence in their continued pivotal role in future warfare.