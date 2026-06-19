Transform Available Criminal Data Into Actionable Intelligence: Amit Shah To DGPs At Fingerprint Conference
Shah invoked Lord Krishna’s strategy to push for AI-driven policing, better use of criminal databases and faster justice delivery, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and law enforcement agencies across the country to transform the vast criminal data available with them into actionable intelligence, saying that information by itself is of little value unless it leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of criminals.
Addressing the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference in New Delhi, Shah drew an analogy from the Mahabharata, saying that Lord Krishna’s ability to convert information into intelligence ultimately helped secure victory in the epic war.
“Just as Krishna transformed information into intelligence during the Mahabharata, our policing system must also convert information into intelligence while fighting crime,” Shah said, urging police forces to adopt a data-driven approach to investigations and crime prevention.
During the event, the Home Minister launched the Abhigyan app, the CrPI System, eProsecution 2.0, and eForensics 2.0, describing them as important steps towards strengthening India’s technology-enabled criminal justice system.
Emphasising the significance of national databases, Shah said states should make full use of platforms such as the National Crime Records Bureau-managed National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) and the provisions of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022. According to him, these repositories should not remain passive collections of records but should instead be analysed to generate intelligence capable of preventing and solving crimes.
NAFIS serves as a pan-India searchable fingerprint database, assigning every arrested individual a unique National Fingerprint Number to enable tracking across jurisdictions. The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 authorises law enforcement agencies to collect and preserve physical and biological measurements of arrested or convicted persons for investigative purposes.
Shah noted that fingerprint evidence remains one of the most reliable tools in criminal investigations but expressed concern that only around 10 per cent of the NAFIS database has been effectively utilised so far. He directed DGPs to organise weekly training sessions for police personnel over the next year to improve the collection, analysis and operational use of data available through these systems.
The Home Minister also stressed the need to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies for analysing criminal databases. Such technologies, he said, can help law enforcement agencies identify crime patterns, profile repeat offenders, understand criminal behaviour, and detect inter-state as well as international criminal networks.
He further advocated integrating all digital modules into police training programmes and called for summarising chargesheets using technology to improve efficiency within the criminal justice process.
Highlighting the scale of digitisation achieved under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah said the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) has connected 17,840 police stations across the country and contains nearly 37.86 crore First Information Reports (FIRs), including legacy records. In addition, over 22,000 courts have been linked to the digital ecosystem, while legacy prosecution records have also been integrated.
He said the government has already accumulated approximately 2.70 crore e-Prison records, 34.48 lakh forensic case records and 43.16 lakh crime-related datasets. Unless these enormous volumes of information are systematically analysed using AI and specialised software to produce actionable outcomes, they could become an administrative burden rather than an investigative asset, he cautioned.
Stating that data of more than 9.19 lakh narcotics offenders has been compiled, Shah said over the next five years every available database should be made actionable and effectively connected with law enforcement personnel working on the ground.
Referring to the Modus Operandi Bureau established within the NCRB four years ago, Shah said the bureau would play a central role in analysing criminal techniques and leveraging the expanding data ecosystem.
“Information relating to crime patterns, repeat offenders and inter-state or transnational criminal syndicates should be channelled through the bureau to strengthen crime control efforts across India,” he said.
Looking ahead, Shah proposed that preparations for next year’s All India Fingerprint Conference should revolve around the Modus Operandi Bureau and focus on practical applications of data analytics for crime prevention and investigation.
The Home Minister also disclosed that the government is working on the concept of “Peace Adalats” aimed at facilitating quicker resolution of pending criminal cases. He said discussions are underway with the Supreme Court of India on measures to expedite case disposal, underlining that timely justice is essential for strengthening public confidence in the criminal justice system.
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