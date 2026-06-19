ETV Bharat / bharat

Transform Available Criminal Data Into Actionable Intelligence: Amit Shah To DGPs At Fingerprint Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference 2026, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Auditorium, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and law enforcement agencies across the country to transform the vast criminal data available with them into actionable intelligence, saying that information by itself is of little value unless it leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of criminals.

Addressing the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference in New Delhi, Shah drew an analogy from the Mahabharata, saying that Lord Krishna’s ability to convert information into intelligence ultimately helped secure victory in the epic war.

“Just as Krishna transformed information into intelligence during the Mahabharata, our policing system must also convert information into intelligence while fighting crime,” Shah said, urging police forces to adopt a data-driven approach to investigations and crime prevention.

During the event, the Home Minister launched the Abhigyan app, the CrPI System, eProsecution 2.0, and eForensics 2.0, describing them as important steps towards strengthening India’s technology-enabled criminal justice system.

Emphasising the significance of national databases, Shah said states should make full use of platforms such as the National Crime Records Bureau-managed National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) and the provisions of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022. According to him, these repositories should not remain passive collections of records but should instead be analysed to generate intelligence capable of preventing and solving crimes.

NAFIS serves as a pan-India searchable fingerprint database, assigning every arrested individual a unique National Fingerprint Number to enable tracking across jurisdictions. The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 authorises law enforcement agencies to collect and preserve physical and biological measurements of arrested or convicted persons for investigative purposes.

Shah noted that fingerprint evidence remains one of the most reliable tools in criminal investigations but expressed concern that only around 10 per cent of the NAFIS database has been effectively utilised so far. He directed DGPs to organise weekly training sessions for police personnel over the next year to improve the collection, analysis and operational use of data available through these systems.

The Home Minister also stressed the need to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies for analysing criminal databases. Such technologies, he said, can help law enforcement agencies identify crime patterns, profile repeat offenders, understand criminal behaviour, and detect inter-state as well as international criminal networks.