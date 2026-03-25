ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Going Back’: Trans Activist Kalki Subramaniam Vows To Fight Against Transgender Amendment Bill

New Delhi: With the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 being passed in the Lok Sabha, Kalki Subramaniam, member of the National Council of Transgender Persons (NCTP), on Wednesday said she would challenge it in the Supreme Court once it becomes an Act.

The transgender rights activist claimed the Bill was never consulted with representatives of the NCTP under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, before it was introduced in the Lower House by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

The NCTP provides guidance to the Central government regarding formulation of policies, programmes, legislation, and initiatives pertaining to transgender individuals. Additionally, it assesses and evaluates the effectiveness of policies and programmes aimed at promoting equality and the full participation of transgender persons.

What Transgender Amendment Bill Says?

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced by Kumar in the Lower House on Friday, aims to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. This Bill redefines 'transgender', removing the right to self‑identification and imposing medical gatekeeping for identification of transgenders.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Kumar, however, stated this Bill has been brought to protect and ensure the rights of the the transgenders.

Reiterating that the Bill fundamentally undermines the dignity and autonomy of the trans community, Subramaniam, who is the southern region representative of NCTP while speaking to ETV Bharat on the passage of the Bill on Tuesday said, "This is unacceptable, I am shocked and disheartened that the Bill was never consulted with representatives of the NCTP before tabling it in Parliament. That was very unconstitutional. "

"This Bill will also pass in the Rajya Sabha, and then it will become an Act. I will certainly challenge it in the Supreme Court. I will also resign from my post as a member in NCTP," she said.

Subramaniam, who has been critical of the Bill since it was introduced in Lower House, referring to the recent letter she penned to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, said, "We tried our best to talk to the Union Minister but he did not meet us. It is unfortunate."

Subramaniam asserted that the amendment significantly endangers the community by eliminating the right to self-identified gender and enforcing medical gatekeeping. It excludes trans men, intersex individuals, genderqueer, and non-binary persons from the protective measures, leaving numerous vulnerable individuals unprotected by the law.