Training Session For AICC Secretaries In Jaipur Will Be Congress' Strategy Conclave For 2027 Assembly Polls
This is a first-of-its-kind training session for the newly appointed 81 AICC secretaries who will play a key role in rebuilding Congress organization.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
New Delhi: A first-of-its-kind training session for the 81 new AICC Secretaries will turn into a big strategy conclave for the Congress ahead of the seven Assembly elections in 2027 and the nationwide agitations the grand old party has planned to corner the central government.
Congress insiders said the training session to be held in Jaipur from November 30 to December 9 is significant not only because it is being organized to reorient the AICC secretaries for the first time (since last year various training sessions have been held for the district unit heads), but also because it will provide an opportunity for the party managers to review strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Manipur in 2027.
The appointment of the 81 secretaries was made recently as part of the grand old party’s efforts to prepare for the organization for the future challenges that included the various ongoing and planned agitations to take on the Centre and win the next round of key state elections in 2027 and polls in Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2028.
The appointment of secretaries followed several rounds of interviews conducted by both leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the past weeks. In the final list announced on Nov 19 several new faces were included while many old ones were retained and reassigned new roles.
Ahead of the training session, the AICC has asked the various states in-charge to use the conclave for engaging with the secretaries, discussing strategy for the future and firming up action plans in their respective areas. On the concluding day, Rahul Gandhi will address the new secretaries and share his vision of the Congress organisation and the tasks they should perform over the coming months.
The secretaries who have given the charge of poll-bound states face an immediate challenge to regroup the Congress in their respective states while the others will get some more time to build organization in the states under their charge. A segment of the party felt the training session coming in the midst of hectic meetings and party work in poll-bound states might distract the secretaries working there, but the leaders said they were looking forward to the gathering.
“I think one should keep learning at every stage. Reorientation is good irrespective of what we do. As of now all secretaries are expected to attend the training session which is a first of its kind. I am looking forward to it,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Kunal Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab Hina Kaware said she attended a training session held earlier for the district unit heads of the poll bound state and found that there were several new things to be learnt despite their years of public life.
“Times are changing and the way politics is conducted is also undergoing a change. There is also the role of technology and the youth's aspirations. I am excited about the coming training session. Although we are deployed in a key poll-bound state, most of our groundwork has been done. Besides, if there is a need we can always rush back to the assigned state to do the work,” Kaware told ETV Bharat.
Both Chaudhary and Kaware said the session will provide an opportunity to review the party strategy in the poll-bound states as well as to receive guidance from the high command. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address the opening day session while Rahul Gandhi will address the concluding sessions on December 8 and 9.
“As it is, we are fully involved in election preparation. When our leaders will be there at the camp, it will be a good opportunity to fine tune our strategy. Besides the polls, there is going to be focus on strengthening the organization as well,” said Kaware.
In Punjab, the Congress is trying to reach out to the voters and keep the state unit together to counter the rivals, ruling AAP and the new SAD-BJP alliance. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress chief Kharge will lead a “Save Constitution” march in Lucknow on Nov 26 the Constitution Day to take on the Centre over the issue of ‘vote chori’ through SIR. The Congress and Sp are involved in tough seat-sharing negotiations in Up. After that the Congress plans an aggressive campaign in the state to counter the ruling BJp. Similar efforts are going on in Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur.
According to AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat Ram Kishan Ojha, the training for the Secretaries is likely to aim at their alignment with the state leaders to ensure a smooth coordination.
“The more the secretaries are aligned with the state team the better the organization works on the whole. The organizational strength will factor in the role we play as opposition in the state and at the national level. The high command will share its vision with the new appointees at the camp,” Ojha told ETV Bharat.
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