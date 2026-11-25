ETV Bharat / bharat

Training Session For AICC Secretaries In Jaipur Will Be Congress' Strategy Conclave For 2027 Assembly Polls

New Delhi : A first-of-its-kind training session for the 81 new AICC Secretaries will turn into a big strategy conclave for the Congress ahead of the seven Assembly elections in 2027 and the nationwide agitations the grand old party has planned to corner the central government.

Congress insiders said the training session to be held in Jaipur from November 30 to December 9 is significant not only because it is being organized to reorient the AICC secretaries for the first time (since last year various training sessions have been held for the district unit heads), but also because it will provide an opportunity for the party managers to review strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Manipur in 2027.

The appointment of the 81 secretaries was made recently as part of the grand old party’s efforts to prepare for the organization for the future challenges that included the various ongoing and planned agitations to take on the Centre and win the next round of key state elections in 2027 and polls in Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2028.

The appointment of secretaries followed several rounds of interviews conducted by both leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the past weeks. In the final list announced on Nov 19 several new faces were included while many old ones were retained and reassigned new roles.

Ahead of the training session, the AICC has asked the various states in-charge to use the conclave for engaging with the secretaries, discussing strategy for the future and firming up action plans in their respective areas. On the concluding day, Rahul Gandhi will address the new secretaries and share his vision of the Congress organisation and the tasks they should perform over the coming months.

The secretaries who have given the charge of poll-bound states face an immediate challenge to regroup the Congress in their respective states while the others will get some more time to build organization in the states under their charge. A segment of the party felt the training session coming in the midst of hectic meetings and party work in poll-bound states might distract the secretaries working there, but the leaders said they were looking forward to the gathering.

“I think one should keep learning at every stage. Reorientation is good irrespective of what we do. As of now all secretaries are expected to attend the training session which is a first of its kind. I am looking forward to it,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Kunal Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.

AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab Hina Kaware said she attended a training session held earlier for the district unit heads of the poll bound state and found that there were several new things to be learnt despite their years of public life.