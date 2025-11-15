ETV Bharat / bharat

Black Box Of IAF Trainer Aircraft That Crashed Near Chennai, Found

Chengalpattu: The black box of the Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) that had crashed near Thiruporur on November 14, has now been found.

The small trainer aircraft was flying in the Thiruporur area yesterday afternoon during a routine training mission, when the pilot lost control of the plane due to a sudden technical fault. The pilot acted quickly and escaped by ejecting with a parachute, as the plane crashed at a construction site near Thiruporur. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The police, who received information, started searching for the pilot and found him lying on the side of a road. He was rescued and handed over to the IAF, after which, fellow airmen flew him by helicopter for medical treatment.

Since then, more than 50 IAF personnel had been searching for the plane's black box in and around the crash site with the help of an earthmover. Now, with the black box recovered, the IAF is collecting debris from the crash for investigations.

Earlier, Suban (36), the pilot who was flying the plane, said about the accident, "While I was practicing flying the plane, an unexpected technical fault occurred in it. I tried to fix it, but failed. When it began to nosedive, I parachuted out." The police are continuing to investigate the incident.