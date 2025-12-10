ETV Bharat / bharat

Train Tickets Most Affordable In India: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rail ticket prices are most affordable in India as compared to neighbouring and developed countries, and the Indian Railways gave Rs 60,000 crore subsidy last year to keep the ticket prices low, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by Congress member M K Vishnu Prasad in the Lok Sabha on whether the government plans to restore the rail ticket discount to senior citizens as it was before Covid, Vaishnaw said the prices of tickets in India are about five or 10 per cent of the prices in developed countries.