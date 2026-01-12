ETV Bharat / bharat

Train Misconduct Case: ‘Disgusting, Shocking Misconduct’, SC Stays HC Order Reinstating Judicial Officer

The Supreme Court issued notices to a judicial officer and the Madhya Pradesh government in the train misconduct case. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had quashed the termination of a judicial officer who allegedly created a nuisance and urinated in front of the berth of a woman co-passenger on a train in 2018.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which heard the matter, called the judicial officer's conduct "disgusting" and described the case as "shocking". The bench further observed, “He urinated in the compartment… There was a lady present.”

The bench suggested that he should have been dismissed and also remarked that the officer's behaviour amounted to the "grossest grave misconduct".

After considering the arguments presented, the bench issued notices to both the judicial officer and the Madhya Pradesh government, seeking responses to a petition by the state High Court’s administrative side, challenging a division bench order issued in May. The division bench had quashed the termination order of September 2019 and had directed that the judicial officer be reinstated within 15 days.