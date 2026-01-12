Train Misconduct Case: ‘Disgusting, Shocking Misconduct’, SC Stays HC Order Reinstating Judicial Officer
The Apex Court stayed the HC order reinstating a judicial officer, calling his alleged train misconduct “disgusting” and sought responses from him and the state.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 12, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST|
Updated : January 12, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had quashed the termination of a judicial officer who allegedly created a nuisance and urinated in front of the berth of a woman co-passenger on a train in 2018.
A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which heard the matter, called the judicial officer's conduct "disgusting" and described the case as "shocking". The bench further observed, “He urinated in the compartment… There was a lady present.”
The bench suggested that he should have been dismissed and also remarked that the officer's behaviour amounted to the "grossest grave misconduct".
After considering the arguments presented, the bench issued notices to both the judicial officer and the Madhya Pradesh government, seeking responses to a petition by the state High Court’s administrative side, challenging a division bench order issued in May. The division bench had quashed the termination order of September 2019 and had directed that the judicial officer be reinstated within 15 days.
The plea contended that the conduct of respondent number one at the time of the incident was unbecoming of a judicial officer and highlighted that while the standard of proof for criminal proceedings is “beyond a reasonable doubt”, that for departmental proceedings is “preponderance of probabilities”.
The plea further stressed that by substituting its own penalty on the ground of proportionality, the division bench went beyond the scope of judicial review.
It also contended that the High Court, by applying the higher criminal standard, not only disregarded the very rationale underlying service jurisprudence, but also nullified the reasoned findings of the inquiry officer, the administrative committee, and the Full Court.
