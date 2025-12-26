Train Ticket Prices Revised From Today, Rail Travel Gets Costlier For Longer Journeys
Indian Railways has implemented revised passenger fares from today, with no increase for journeys up to 215 km and higher charges for longer distances.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST
Updated : December 26, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Rail travel has become costlier from today, Friday, December 26, 2025, as Indian Railways has revised passenger train fares following a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways. The revised fares came into effect from midnight on December 25 and apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26.
Passengers who booked their tickets before December 26 will not be charged any additional amount, even if their journey takes place after the new fares came into force. The fare change was shared on December 21 and later officially notified by the Railway Board. The Ministry of Railways said the revision balances passenger affordability with the sustainability of railway operations.
This is the second passenger fare revision in 2025, after a similar hike was introduced in July.
Relief For Short-Distance Travellers
Railway officials said fares have not gone up for Second Class Ordinary trips up to 215 km. This means people who travel short distances every day do not have to pay more. In addition, suburban train services and season tickets, including both suburban and non-suburban routes, have been completely excluded from the fare revision.
What Has Changed From Today?
Under the revised structure, only fares for longer journeys and higher classes have been increased, while short-distance and select passenger segments remain unaffected. The changes have been implemented in a graded and calibrated manner.
Railway Board Executive Director (Information and Publicity) Dilip Kumar said the changes were implemented uniformly across applicable classes and services, adding that the revised fares were designed to keep increases as minimal as possible while supporting operational costs.
Reservation fees, superfast train charges, taxes, and other extra fees remain the same.
Class-Wise Fare Revision Explained
- Second Class Ordinary (Non-Suburban): No price increase for trips up to 215 km. Above this, prices go up in steps.
- Sleeper and First Class Ordinary: Fares are now higher by 1 paise for each kilometre.
- Mail/Express Trains (Non-AC and AC classes): Fares have increased by 2 paise per kilometre across Sleeper, First Class, AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. For example, a 500-km Mail/Express journey in non-AC coaches will cost passengers only about Rs 10 extra.
- The new fares also apply to major trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Yuva Express, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, based on the revised class-wise fare structure.
Updated fare lists are now displayed at stations, and ticketing systems have been aligned with the new structure.
Distance-Wise Fare Increase At A Glance
Second Class Ordinary (Non-Suburban)
|Distance slab
|Additional fare
|Up to 215 km
|No change
|216 – 750 km
|Rs 5
|751 – 1,250 km
|Rs 10
|1,251 – 1,750 km
|Rs 15
|1,751 – 2,250 km
|Rs 20
Other Passenger Classes
|Category
|Fare revision
|Sleeper Class Ordinary
|+1 paise per km
|First Class Ordinary
|+1 paise per km
|Mail/Express (Non-AC)
|+2 paise per km
|Mail/Express (AC classes)
|+2 paise per km
What Remains Unchanged
- No change in suburban train fares.
- No change in season ticket fares.
- No change in reservation fees or superfast surcharge.
- GST applicability remains the same.
- Fare rounding norms continue as per existing rules.
