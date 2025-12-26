ETV Bharat / bharat

Train Ticket Prices Revised From Today, Rail Travel Gets Costlier For Longer Journeys

New Delhi: Rail travel has become costlier from today, Friday, December 26, 2025, as Indian Railways has revised passenger train fares following a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways. The revised fares came into effect from midnight on December 25 and apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26.

Passengers who booked their tickets before December 26 will not be charged any additional amount, even if their journey takes place after the new fares came into force. The fare change was shared on December 21 and later officially notified by the Railway Board. The Ministry of Railways said the revision balances passenger affordability with the sustainability of railway operations.

This is the second passenger fare revision in 2025, after a similar hike was introduced in July.

Relief For Short-Distance Travellers

Railway officials said fares have not gone up for Second Class Ordinary trips up to 215 km. This means people who travel short distances every day do not have to pay more. In addition, suburban train services and season tickets, including both suburban and non-suburban routes, have been completely excluded from the fare revision.

What Has Changed From Today?

Under the revised structure, only fares for longer journeys and higher classes have been increased, while short-distance and select passenger segments remain unaffected. The changes have been implemented in a graded and calibrated manner.

Railway Board Executive Director (Information and Publicity) Dilip Kumar said the changes were implemented uniformly across applicable classes and services, adding that the revised fares were designed to keep increases as minimal as possible while supporting operational costs.