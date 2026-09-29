ETV Bharat / bharat

TRAI Mandates Telcos To Take Action Against Spammers Identified By Their AI-Based Caller ID

New Delhi: Telecom operators have been mandated to take action against pesky callers or spammers flagged by their AI-based caller ID system -- even without the need for consumers filing complaints, a TRAI notification published on Monday said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has notified the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (05 of 2026), which mandate telecom operators to restart KYC of senders identified as spammers and take action against violators by disconnecting phone connections and even filing complaints against them with law enforcement agencies.

According to the notification, every telecom operator receiving an incoming call flagged as "suspected spam" by its artificial intelligence or machine learning-enabled system will have to share details of such calls with telecom operators (originating access providers) from whose network the call has originated within two hours of such identification.

The originating access providers (OAP) shall, within one business day of the receipt of the flagged calls, identify unique KYC identifiers of the sender associated with such calls and share those details with other telecom operators.

All telecom operators will need to check within one day in their system if there are other connections within their network linked to the suspected spammer in the last 10 days.

"If it is found that five or more CLIs (called line identification) of the Sender have been so identified within the last ten days, all the OAPs concerned shall take action against the Sender," the notification said.

In case of the first violation triggered using AI system, outgoing services of all telecom resources, including those allotted to the sender, shall be barred by all the telecom operators for a period of 15 days, irrespective of whether those telecom resources were actually used or not in making such communications.

"For subsequent instances of violations, - (i) all telecom resources, including PRI/SIP trunks, SIMs etc., of the Sender shall be disconnected by all the Access Providers for one year, irrespective of whether those telecom resources were actually used or not in making such communications," the notification said.