ETV Bharat / bharat

TRAI Launches Network Anubhav Platform To Help Users Check Data Speed, Call Quality

Network Anubhav brings together data collected through TRAI's MySpeed and MyCall applications, along with the regulator's independent network drive-test results. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Network Anubhav, the new digital platform launched by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), aims to help mobile users monitor network connectivity, check internet speeds, assess call quality and report spam-related complaints on a unified online interface.

The platform is expected to make it easier for consumers to access information about their telecom services and report network-related issues. It also aims to improve transparency and allows users to communicate their service-related concerns directly to telecom authorities.

Network Anubhav brings together data collected through TRAI's MySpeed and MyCall applications, along with the regulator's independent network drive-test results. This will allow users to examine how different telecom operators perform in a particular location instead of relying only on advertised network speeds.

How will the Platform Help Users?

One of the key features of the platform is its geospatial maps, which allow users to check network performance across different locations. Consumers can select cellular or fixed broadband services and compare operator-wise and technology-wise results.

The dashboard provides information on parameters such as download and upload speeds, where users can zoom into specific locations to see where network tests were conducted. It also offers filters, supporting tables, legends and downloadable reports to make the information easier to understand.

The platform also displays network performance using three percentile measurements: P50, P80 and P90. P50 represents the median speed, meaning half of the tests conducted in an area recorded speeds equal to or higher than the displayed figure. P80 is used for mobile broadband, while P90 is used for fixed broadband.

This gives consumers a better understanding of the internet speeds experienced by other users in their area.

However, TRAI has clarified that these figures are based on user-generated tests and do not represent a comprehensive assessment of network quality under a standard testing methodology. They are intended to provide an indication of the network experience in different locations.

Telecom Operators Can Identify Affected Areas

The platform is also expected to help telecom service providers identify locations where consumers experience poor connectivity, call quality issues or inadequate network coverage.

Through a secure interface, telecom operators will be able to access consumer-generated test data, including information about the location, date, time and technical parameters of network tests. This can help them identify areas that require further investigation and take steps to improve network performance.