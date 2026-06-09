TRAI Issues Amended Rating Manual 2026: Digital Connectivity Framework Even For Under-Construction Buildings
Amended Digital Rating Manual 2026 aligns with NBCS, 2026, introducing construction-stage assessments, certifications and audits among a host of new additions.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Weak signals inside buildings will soon be a thing of the past as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has amended digital connectivity framework for buildings, extending it to even the under-construction properties.
TRAI on Tuesday released the amended Rating Manual 2026 for assessing digital connectivity under the amended Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024. The amended Rating Manual 2026 will come into force with immediate effect, stated a release by the Ministry of Communications.
The manual has introduced a host of changes to improve digital connectivity inside residential, commercial and public buildings. To begin with, a structured multi-stage assessment and certification framework for under-construction properties has been introduced by TRAI. Next, comes the provision for Optional Digital Connectivity Audit, facilitating developers to assess and improve digital connectivity infrastructure in properties before the project's completion.
TRAI has provided requisite flexibility in assessing power infrastructure while maintaining reliability requirements. Moving beyond the conventional Building Management Systems (BMS), the manual expands the definition of monitoring framework, permitting centralised monitoring systems.
The framework has also adopted a technology-neutral approach, permitting both fibre and wireless backhaul solutions. The regulator has standardised service performance assessment through a TRAI-designated testing application. This apart, the manual has introduced a defined sampling methodology for assessing non-public areas. Overall, it aligns with the latest National Building Construction Standards (NBCS), 2026.
Prior to releasing the amended Rating Manual 2026, TRAI conducted awareness sessions and workshops with stakeholders and it was observed that few areas required review to provide additional clarity and refinement. Accordingly, TRAI released a Consultation Paper on 'Review of the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity regulations, 2024 (7 of 2024)' on February 27, 2026, proposing revision of few aspects of the existing regulation.
In response to the 'Consultation paper', TRAI received comments and feedback from stakeholders. Based on internal analysis and discussion on the comments of stakeholders, TRAI made amendments in the regulation and notified ‘Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (3 of 2026)' on May 13. Subsequently, to incorporate the amended provisions of regulations, in the previous Rating Manual, TRAI has released amended Rating Manual 2026 on June 9.
Notably, TRAI had notified the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations 2024 on October 25, 2024. This regulation aimed to address the challenges faced by consumers in availing good digital connectivity inside buildings through a collaborative and self-sustainable approach.
Subsequently, the Rating Manual was released on August 13, 2025 as a guideline for assessment of digital connectivity. The rating manual served as a structured framework designed to ensure a fair, transparent, and standardised approach to assessing digital connectivity under the provisions of the regulation.
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