ETV Bharat / bharat

TRAI Issues Amended Rating Manual 2026: Digital Connectivity Framework Even For Under-Construction Buildings

New Delhi: Weak signals inside buildings will soon be a thing of the past as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has amended digital connectivity framework for buildings, extending it to even the under-construction properties.

TRAI on Tuesday released the amended Rating Manual 2026 for assessing digital connectivity under the amended Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024. The amended Rating Manual 2026 will come into force with immediate effect, stated a release by the Ministry of Communications.

The manual has introduced a host of changes to improve digital connectivity inside residential, commercial and public buildings. To begin with, a structured multi-stage assessment and certification framework for under-construction properties has been introduced by TRAI. Next, comes the provision for Optional Digital Connectivity Audit, facilitating developers to assess and improve digital connectivity infrastructure in properties before the project's completion.

TRAI has provided requisite flexibility in assessing power infrastructure while maintaining reliability requirements. Moving beyond the conventional Building Management Systems (BMS), the manual expands the definition of monitoring framework, permitting centralised monitoring systems.

The framework has also adopted a technology-neutral approach, permitting both fibre and wireless backhaul solutions. The regulator has standardised service performance assessment through a TRAI-designated testing application. This apart, the manual has introduced a defined sampling methodology for assessing non-public areas. Overall, it aligns with the latest National Building Construction Standards (NBCS), 2026.