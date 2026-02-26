ETV Bharat / bharat

Trafficked To J&K At 13, Odisha Man Reunites With Family At 31 Using Memorised Phone Number

Purushottam Goud was received by family members and local representatives upon his arrival in Rourkela on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

By Minati Singha

Rourkela: Purushottam Goud, 31, had never forgotten the first mobile number his family had got about two decades ago. Those ten digits eventually helped him reunite with his family in Odisha's Rourkela on Tuesday, 18 years after he was separated from them and allegedly trafficked to Jammu and Kashmir to work in bonded conditions.

"I am feeling very happy. Everything seems new to me. I always wanted to come back home but did not have money nor any identity proof," Purushottam told ETV Bharat over the phone.

A resident of Sonaparvat Ganjutola under Suidihi panchayat in Lathikata block, Purushottam was allegedly trafficked to Jammu and Kashmir when he was 13 years old and forced to work as a labourer. He stayed in Samba district of Jammu, close to the India-Pakistan border, he said.

Purushottam Goud with his family members and local representatives (ETV Bharat)

"I was at a businessman’s house there, doing all kinds of household work, and was also asked to drive trucks and other vehicles. They never tortured me. I was given food, clothes and other necessities, but they never paid me. I tried to contact home on that number earlier as well but could not connect," Purushottam said.

Back home, his family members had launched an extensive search and filed a missing complaint with the local police, but there was no breakthrough. Meanwhile, his parents passed away waiting for their only child. He is now living with his aunt and cousins.