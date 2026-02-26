Trafficked To J&K At 13, Odisha Man Reunites With Family At 31 Using Memorised Phone Number
For 18 years, Purushottam held on to the 10-digit mobile number he had memorised in childhood. That eventually helped him find his way back home.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Rourkela: Purushottam Goud, 31, had never forgotten the first mobile number his family had got about two decades ago. Those ten digits eventually helped him reunite with his family in Odisha's Rourkela on Tuesday, 18 years after he was separated from them and allegedly trafficked to Jammu and Kashmir to work in bonded conditions.
"I am feeling very happy. Everything seems new to me. I always wanted to come back home but did not have money nor any identity proof," Purushottam told ETV Bharat over the phone.
A resident of Sonaparvat Ganjutola under Suidihi panchayat in Lathikata block, Purushottam was allegedly trafficked to Jammu and Kashmir when he was 13 years old and forced to work as a labourer. He stayed in Samba district of Jammu, close to the India-Pakistan border, he said.
"I was at a businessman’s house there, doing all kinds of household work, and was also asked to drive trucks and other vehicles. They never tortured me. I was given food, clothes and other necessities, but they never paid me. I tried to contact home on that number earlier as well but could not connect," Purushottam said.
Back home, his family members had launched an extensive search and filed a missing complaint with the local police, but there was no breakthrough. Meanwhile, his parents passed away waiting for their only child. He is now living with his aunt and cousins.
In 2022, Purushottam managed to call his home using the mobile phone number he had memorised as a child. He informed his family about his whereabouts in Jammu and Kashmir and sought help, but it did not yield any results.
He, however, hadn't lost hope. Earlier in January this year, he again contacted his family from another phone and shared his exact location, pleading for rescue. His aunt approached the local Sarpanch, who facilitated contact with Raghunathpali MLA Durga Charan Tanti. The MLA took up the matter with senior police officials, prompting coordinated action.
After Tangarpalli police in Rourkela contacted Rajpura police in Samba district and explained the whole scenario, local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir rescued Purushottam. He was subsequently handed over to a Constable from Tangarpalli police station, who escorted him back to Odisha.
Upon his arrival in Rourkela by train on Tuesday, Purushottam was received by family members and local representatives. Villagers in Suidihi later celebrated his return with traditional music and floral greetings.
His family members mentioned how Purushottam was being allegedly threatened of ill consequences if he attempted to return to his native place. "We had lost all hope that he would return to us. We are very happy that he is back. Some people had threatened him that if he attempts to return, they would kill him portraying him as a terrorist," said Anita Goud, his sister-in-law.
"He wept inconsolably after seeing us at the Rourkela railway station. We are thankful to the Police and our local MLA who took up the matter and helped in bringing him back," she added.
Years away from home have taken a toll on him. Purushottam doesn't remember his mother tongue, Odia, and now speaks only Hindi and the local language of Jammu.
"I want to start my life afresh here with my family. I will try to eke out a living by doing what I used to do there. I am facing little problem adjusting to the food and language here, but I will get along with it eventually," Purushottam said, his voice filled with emotion.
