ETV Bharat / bharat

Traffic Woes Will Soon Be Thing Of Past, India Set To Enter Air Taxi Era By 2028

Hyderabad: Intra-city transit is set to witness a major transformation with the entry of aerial commutes via electric air taxis. These vehicles, taking off and landing vertically, will bypass congested road gridlock, moving between neighbourhoods or commuting to offices at a cost similar to premium taxi fares.

If things go as planned the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft or electric air taxis are poised to begin operations in the country by 2028.

Sharing details of the initiative at an event in Bengaluru recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the eVTOL aircraft will reduce road journeys that typically take two to four hours to just 20 to 30 minutes. Testing of eVTOL aircraft is expected to accelerate by 2027. The initial rollout plans focus on congested metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, where travelling from the airport to the city centre by road usually takes up to two hours or even more.

What's an Electric Air Taxi?

It is an electric flying vehicle capable of vertical takeoff and landing. It is capable of transporting passengers between locations in minutes rather than hours. Powered by clean electric motors, these air taxis represent a revolution in urban transportation. They are considered quieter than helicopters, cheaper than charter flights, and more environmentally friendly than cars.

Representing a recent innovation in transportation technology, battery-powered eVTOL aircraft can hover in mid-air and fly like helicopters. They are generally designed to carry between two and six passengers, including the pilot.

India's First eVTOL Aircraft by The ePlane Company

Air taxis utilise eVTOL technology to transport passengers between locations within a city without the need for a runway. The ePlane Company, an aerospace startup incubated at IIT Madras, aims to revolutionise urban transportation with India's first eVTOL aircraft, a fully electric, zero-emission air taxi.

The ePlane Company possesses 'Synergistic Lift' patents across eight countries and is the first private Indian firm to receive 'Design Organisation Approval' (DoA) from India's DGCA for the electric aircraft. The type certification process for the e200X has been underway since December 2024.

Founded in 2019 by Professor Satya Chakravarthy, the company has over 140 experts, including individuals holding six PhDs and over 38 Master's degrees from top institutions. Initially, these vehicles will be piloted by humans, but they will be capable of autonomous (pilotless) operation once regulations permit.

No Congestion, No Pollution