Traffic Woes Will Soon Be Thing Of Past, India Set To Enter Air Taxi Era By 2028
India's first eVTOL aircraft, set to start operating from 2028, is capable of completing journeys that take 2-4 hours in just 20-30 minutes.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Intra-city transit is set to witness a major transformation with the entry of aerial commutes via electric air taxis. These vehicles, taking off and landing vertically, will bypass congested road gridlock, moving between neighbourhoods or commuting to offices at a cost similar to premium taxi fares.
If things go as planned the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft or electric air taxis are poised to begin operations in the country by 2028.
Sharing details of the initiative at an event in Bengaluru recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the eVTOL aircraft will reduce road journeys that typically take two to four hours to just 20 to 30 minutes. Testing of eVTOL aircraft is expected to accelerate by 2027. The initial rollout plans focus on congested metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, where travelling from the airport to the city centre by road usually takes up to two hours or even more.
What's an Electric Air Taxi?
It is an electric flying vehicle capable of vertical takeoff and landing. It is capable of transporting passengers between locations in minutes rather than hours. Powered by clean electric motors, these air taxis represent a revolution in urban transportation. They are considered quieter than helicopters, cheaper than charter flights, and more environmentally friendly than cars.
Representing a recent innovation in transportation technology, battery-powered eVTOL aircraft can hover in mid-air and fly like helicopters. They are generally designed to carry between two and six passengers, including the pilot.
India's First eVTOL Aircraft by The ePlane Company
Air taxis utilise eVTOL technology to transport passengers between locations within a city without the need for a runway. The ePlane Company, an aerospace startup incubated at IIT Madras, aims to revolutionise urban transportation with India's first eVTOL aircraft, a fully electric, zero-emission air taxi.
The ePlane Company possesses 'Synergistic Lift' patents across eight countries and is the first private Indian firm to receive 'Design Organisation Approval' (DoA) from India's DGCA for the electric aircraft. The type certification process for the e200X has been underway since December 2024.
Founded in 2019 by Professor Satya Chakravarthy, the company has over 140 experts, including individuals holding six PhDs and over 38 Master's degrees from top institutions. Initially, these vehicles will be piloted by humans, but they will be capable of autonomous (pilotless) operation once regulations permit.
No Congestion, No Pollution
The electric air taxis will provide relief from traffic congestion, allowing distances to be covered in very short time without the hassles of traffic jams. For instance, traveling from Connaught Place in Delhi to Gurugram by car often takes 1.5 to 2 hours, whereas an air taxi could complete the same journey in just 7 minutes.
Another advantage is that these vehicles will run entirely on electricity, not causing pollution. While traditional helicopters are very noisy, eVTOL taxis will be 10 times quieter; their sound will not even be audible from the road below while in flight. The arrival of these taxis will reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, thereby lowering air pollution.
Approximate Air Taxi Fares
The 'Jetson One', a single-seat personal eVTOL vehicle, is priced at approximately Rs 80 lakh. It takes off vertically—much like a drone—and can remain airborne for about 20 minutes.
It contrasts with commercial autonomous air taxis like two-seat, pilotless EHang EH216-S, meant for urban air mobility networks. The EHang Holdings Limited, a leading global urban air mobility technology platform company, has set a retail price of US$410,000 for its EH216-S pilotless eVTOL aircraft in global markets outside China.
On the other hand, Sarla Aviation's Shunya taxi is designed to accommodate six passengers and one pilot. It can carry a payload of up to 680 kilograms and includes a rear compartment for luggage. Sarla Aviation has described this six-seat configuration as the 'mass-mobility version' and noted that the aircraft includes space for passengers' luggage.
The fare for electric air-taxi services in India has not yet been officially determined. However, Sarla Aviation CEO Adrian Schmidt told a media outlet that a journey from Kempegowda International Airport to MG Road (approximately 36 km) could take just 12 minutes, compared to the more than 90 minutes required by car. The fare for this trip could be around Rs 2,000 to 2,500.
According to the Sarla Aviation, its 500-acre 'Sky Factory' in Andhra Pradesh is expected to create thousands of high-skilled jobs as it is an integrated hub for eVTOL manufacturing, testing, certification, training, and maintenance. The 'Sky Factory' is expected to boost India's aerospace value chain, create new high-tech jobs, enable the participation of local MSMEs, and reduce reliance on imports for aviation technology.
Will Air Taxis Increase Air Traffic?
A question that arises is whether the introduction of air taxis will increase aerial traffic and raise the risk of collisions with large aircraft. The answer lies in aviation regulations. Distinct airspace is designated for different types of aircraft and flying vehicles. For example, large airplanes fly at altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet above the ground, whereas electric air taxis will operate at much lower altitudes — between 1,500 and 4,000 feet.
Consequently, there is no possibility of a collision between airplanes and air taxis. Air taxis will take off from the rooftops of malls and metro stations. Unlike conventional aircraft, which require a long runway to take off, electric air taxis are capable of vertical takeoff like helicopters and will operate from vertiports (or mini-airports) set up on the rooftops of malls, metro stations, or tall public buildings. The plan is to locate these vertiports in areas that are easily accessible to the public.
Also Read