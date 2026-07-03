ETV Bharat / bharat

Traffic Restrictions During Amarnath Yatra 'Frustrate' Commuters On Srinagar-Jammu Highway

Jammu: Traffic restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) during the Amarnath yatra have allegedly caused huge inconvenience to commuters, who have expressed frustration over the move. They said that vehicles were blocked beyond Udhampur for hours despite the yatra convoy passing through, making the travel annoying for them.

The last two days witnessed chaotic scenes on the highway as no vehicle was allowed to move beyond Udhampur by 1 pm even as the tail end of yatra vehicles had crossed the area by 11:30 am. The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has begun in Jammu and Kashmir today, with thousands of devotees trekking to the sacred cave shrine in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

An official of the Traffic Checking Unit (TCU) in Udhampur told ETV Bharat that around 8:30 am the yatra vehicles started moving through Udhampur, and by 11:30 am the tail end had crossed. “But the direction was not to allow any vehicle till further directions. After yatra vehicles crossed Udhampur, the down traffic was allowed from the Chenani side, and those vehicles kept moving till the afternoon. Once we get the directions, other vehicles will be allowed to proceed,” he said.