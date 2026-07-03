Traffic Restrictions During Amarnath Yatra 'Frustrate' Commuters On Srinagar-Jammu Highway
Traffic restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu highway during Amarnath Yatra caused long delays and frustration, blocking vehicles beyond Udhampur despite the yatra convoy passing through earlier.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Jammu: Traffic restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) during the Amarnath yatra have allegedly caused huge inconvenience to commuters, who have expressed frustration over the move. They said that vehicles were blocked beyond Udhampur for hours despite the yatra convoy passing through, making the travel annoying for them.
The last two days witnessed chaotic scenes on the highway as no vehicle was allowed to move beyond Udhampur by 1 pm even as the tail end of yatra vehicles had crossed the area by 11:30 am. The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has begun in Jammu and Kashmir today, with thousands of devotees trekking to the sacred cave shrine in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
An official of the Traffic Checking Unit (TCU) in Udhampur told ETV Bharat that around 8:30 am the yatra vehicles started moving through Udhampur, and by 11:30 am the tail end had crossed. “But the direction was not to allow any vehicle till further directions. After yatra vehicles crossed Udhampur, the down traffic was allowed from the Chenani side, and those vehicles kept moving till the afternoon. Once we get the directions, other vehicles will be allowed to proceed,” he said.
The situation was no better at Nagrota, in the outskirts of Jammu, on Thursday as hundreds of vehicles were stopped and were not allowed to move towards Udhampur, Katra, Reasi and even rural areas of the Jammu district till the Yatra convoy crossed Udhampur.
The worst sufferers were the employees, both government and private, who either had to return to Jammu or reached Udhampur and other areas in the afternoon. “I had to return to Jammu around 11 am from Nagrota after vehicles were not moving beyond Nagrota. There was no fun in reaching the duty after 1 pm,” claimed Sushma Rani, an employee of the revenue department.
Another employee of the animal husbandry department, Koushal Kumar, said that it took them 3 hours and 45 minutes to reach Udhampur from Nagrota, as it was all a mess on the highway.
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