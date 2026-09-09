ETV Bharat / bharat

Traffic Advisory: 22 Diversion Points Identified For BRICS Motorcade Rehearsal

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a public advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 motorcade rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday evening, warning commuters of diversions and traffic restrictions on more than 35 roads across the city.

The rehearsal will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, with Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan serving as the venue. The BRICS Summit is scheduled from September 11 to 13. According to the advisory, traffic will be regulated at 22 diversion points covering key roads in central, south, east and New Delhi areas.

Major roads likely to be affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.