ETV Bharat / bharat

Traditional Firecrackers Eliminated Insects, Purified Environment: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said traditional firecrackers used during Diwali were free of harmful chemicals and helped eliminate insects, while burning ghee-fuelled lamps contributed to purifying the air, as he called for celebrating an environmentally friendly festival.

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur on November 10, Bhagwat said traditional Diwali practices had a scientific basis and urged people to understand their significance while celebrating the festival.

"Earlier, firecrackers were not made with chemicals. The smoke they produced helped kill insects that affected crops. In a way, the environment would get purified," he said.

He also pointed out that people traditionally lit lamps fuelled by ghee and oil, which, he said, contributed to maintaining a certain quality of air in the surroundings.

"There is science behind these practices too. Understanding this, let us celebrate the festival in this manner. The environment will be pure, and our lives will be happy," Bhagwat said, invoking the phrase "Vatavaran shuddh, jeevan shuddh" (a clean environment leads to a pure life).