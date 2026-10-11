Traditional Beats, 'Robot Dandiya' Highlight 'Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal' At Ramoji Film City
Ramoji Film City kicked off autumn festivities with its 'Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal' event, featuring traditional Garba dancing and a unique 'Robot Dandiya' technological fusion performance.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City (RFC) transformed into a vibrant and colourful hub of festive music and dance on Saturday night as hundreds of revellers gathered for a high-energy ‘Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal’ celebration ahead of the Dussehra and Navaratri holidays.
The single-night event, organised in collaboration with cultural group Rangtaali, drew tourists and families from various regions across the country, including Gujarat, the traditional heartland of the dance style. Participants of all age groups, dressed in sparkling costumes, filled the venue to perform Garba and Dandiya against the film studio’s larger-than-life backdrops.
The very mention of Dandiya brings images of young women in Gujarat dancing with abandon during Navaratri. Similar scenes delighted the visitors at RFC, bringing together the colours, beats and festive spirit of the season for families and friends.
One of the major attractions and surprise elements of the event was a ‘Robot Dandiya’ performance, which featured an automated dancer choreographed to traditional beats. Children and tourists danced alongside the robot, making it one of the event's most popular visual attractions.
“It was a delight to see robots dancing to traditional music. This rare technological fusion added a special dimension to the event,” said a participant.
Several visiting families requested the organisers and the venue host to hold similar large-scale cultural events in the future. “To accommodate the diverse crowd, we designed the celebration to offer a safe, welcoming and family-friendly environment,” said an organiser.
Similarly, professional security screening and dedicated on-site assistance teams were deployed throughout the venue to ensure smooth operations. The spirited event, which began at 7 pm and concluded late at night, served as a successful precursor to Hyderabad’s main block of autumn festivities.
“The event effectively merged traditional regional heritage with large-scale destination entertainment, drawing a significant turnout of both local residents and national holiday travellers,” Tourism officials said.
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