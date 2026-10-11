ETV Bharat / bharat

Traditional Beats, 'Robot Dandiya' Highlight 'Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal' At Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City (RFC) transformed into a vibrant and colourful hub of festive music and dance on Saturday night as hundreds of revellers gathered for a high-energy ‘Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal’ celebration ahead of the Dussehra and Navaratri holidays.

The single-night event, organised in collaboration with cultural group Rangtaali, drew tourists and families from various regions across the country, including Gujarat, the traditional heartland of the dance style. Participants of all age groups, dressed in sparkling costumes, filled the venue to perform Garba and Dandiya against the film studio’s larger-than-life backdrops.

'Robot Dandiya' was the main highlight of 'Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal' At Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

The very mention of Dandiya brings images of young women in Gujarat dancing with abandon during Navaratri. Similar scenes delighted the visitors at RFC, bringing together the colours, beats and festive spirit of the season for families and friends.

​One of the major attractions and surprise elements of the event was a ‘Robot Dandiya’ performance, which featured an automated dancer choreographed to traditional beats. Children and tourists danced alongside the robot, making it one of the event's most popular visual attractions.

“It was a delight to see robots dancing to traditional music. This rare technological fusion added a special dimension to the event,” said a participant.