ETV Bharat / bharat

Traders' Body Counters Rahul Gandhi's Claims That Demonetisation, GST Hurt Small Traders, MSME

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has reacted strongly to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the impact of demonetisation and the GST regime on small traders and the MSME sector. Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary General of CAIT, who is also a BJP MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, wrote a letter to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), alleging that his statements reflect selective political rhetoric, rather than a genuine understanding of the country’s trading community.

According to a statement issued by CAIT, Khandelwal remarked that before speaking about the interests of traders, Rahul Gandhi should reflect on the track record of his own party’s tenure. Citing the "Inspector Raj", "License-Permit Raj", a complex VAT system, and "government harassment that prevailed during the Congress era", Khandelwal noted that traders were once forced to make endless rounds of government offices just to conduct legitimate business.

The letter also details the reforms implemented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Khandelwal, the government has shifted the governance paradigm away from a culture of control, toward one based on trust and the ease of doing business. Under the ‘Jan Vishwas (Public Trust)' reforms, 717 provisions across 79 Central Acts have been decriminalised, while 71 obsolete laws have been repealed through the ‘Repealing and Amending Act’.

'Government Initiatives Providing Relief To Traders'

CAIT National President B C Bhartia said the government’s initiatives have provided direct relief to traders, and highlighted several significant measures as examples, including the permanent validity of FSSAI licenses, collateral-free loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, the Startup India and Digital India initiatives, and the financial inclusion of small business owners through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The CAIT letter, Pg 1 (ETV Bharat)

Regarding GST, CAIT said that it has established an integrated national tax system. However, it added that it is in continuous dialogue with the government concerning further simplification of GST and issues such as cybersecurity.

In response to the LoP's allegations that policies were designed to provide an unfair advantage to large corporations, Khandelwal remarked that if the Congress leader possesses concrete evidence of policies favouring any specific group, he should make that evidence public rather than levelling broad, sweeping accusations.