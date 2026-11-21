Traders' Body Counters Rahul Gandhi's Claims That Demonetisation, GST Hurt Small Traders, MSME
In letter to the LoP, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, a BJP MP, alleges the statements reflect selective political rhetoric, not genuine understanding of traders.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has reacted strongly to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the impact of demonetisation and the GST regime on small traders and the MSME sector. Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary General of CAIT, who is also a BJP MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, wrote a letter to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), alleging that his statements reflect selective political rhetoric, rather than a genuine understanding of the country’s trading community.
According to a statement issued by CAIT, Khandelwal remarked that before speaking about the interests of traders, Rahul Gandhi should reflect on the track record of his own party’s tenure. Citing the "Inspector Raj", "License-Permit Raj", a complex VAT system, and "government harassment that prevailed during the Congress era", Khandelwal noted that traders were once forced to make endless rounds of government offices just to conduct legitimate business.
मोदी जी कल उद्योगपतियों को ताना मार रहे थे - "टैक्स घटाया, फिर भी न तनख्वाह बढ़ाई, न नौकरियाँ दीं।" मोदी जी, ये उन पर आरोप नहीं - आपका कबूलनामा है। आप कहते हैं - "भूख इतनी है कि पेट भरता ही नहीं।" सही कहा। ये भूख किसकी है, पूरा देश जानता है। एयरपोर्ट, बंदरगाह, खदानें, जंगल, बिजली, कोयला, सड़कें - सब जिनके नाम कर दिए, उन्होंने कितनी नौकरियाँ बनाईं? नौकरियाँ देने वाले छोटे व्यापारी और MSME - उन्हें तो आपने नोटबंदी और गलत GST से तबाह कर दिया। और जो बड़ी कंपनियाँ ईमानदारी से मुक़ाबला करती थीं, उनके लिए मैदान ही ख़त्म कर दिया। Monopoly नौकरी नहीं देती। महंगाई बढ़ाती है, और मुक़ाबला ख़त्म करती है। "आप करो, हम देख लेंगे"? मोदी जी, लूट आपने और आपके मित्रों ने की - देश ने देखा, और देख रहा है। तालियाँ नहीं बजीं तो बुरा मान गए? आपकी नीतियों ने उद्योगपति, छोटे व्यापारी, महंगाई से त्रस्त गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग, बेरोज़गार युवा - किसी को ताली बजाने लायक छोड़ा ही नहीं। तालियाँ और थालियाँ अपने बचे-खुचे भक्तों से ही बजवा लीजिए।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2026
The letter also details the reforms implemented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Khandelwal, the government has shifted the governance paradigm away from a culture of control, toward one based on trust and the ease of doing business. Under the ‘Jan Vishwas (Public Trust)' reforms, 717 provisions across 79 Central Acts have been decriminalised, while 71 obsolete laws have been repealed through the ‘Repealing and Amending Act’.
'Government Initiatives Providing Relief To Traders'
CAIT National President B C Bhartia said the government’s initiatives have provided direct relief to traders, and highlighted several significant measures as examples, including the permanent validity of FSSAI licenses, collateral-free loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, the Startup India and Digital India initiatives, and the financial inclusion of small business owners through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
Regarding GST, CAIT said that it has established an integrated national tax system. However, it added that it is in continuous dialogue with the government concerning further simplification of GST and issues such as cybersecurity.
In response to the LoP's allegations that policies were designed to provide an unfair advantage to large corporations, Khandelwal remarked that if the Congress leader possesses concrete evidence of policies favouring any specific group, he should make that evidence public rather than levelling broad, sweeping accusations.
CAIT office-bearers clarified that what the nation’s traders require is not political sympathy, but rather simplified laws, financial support, and an environment in which they can conduct business without fear.
CAIT's Past Statements Countering Rahul Gandhi
It may be added that the CAIT has been issuing statements countering the Congress leader for a while, especially from around the time the INDIA bloc held its mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. At the time, CAIT National President B C Bhartia had written to Rahul Gandhi, expressing concerns over repeated commercial disruptions in the national capital, caused by political protests.
In his letter, Bhartia said political leaders can't invoke the Constitutional right to protest, but ignore the rights of traders to earn a livelihood. “Does Rahul Gandhi believe that the right to protest is superior to the right to trade and earn a livelihood?” he had written then.
It went on to convene a one-day national meeting of traders from across the country in Delhi on November 13, in which, among other things, it also raised the issue of losses to traders from disruptions due to political demonstrations.
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