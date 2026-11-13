ETV Bharat / bharat

Traders’ Body Calls For National Policy To Regulate Protests And Demonstrations

At the National Trade Leaders Meet held in New Delhi on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday called for a uniform national policy to regulate protests and demonstrations, demanding that governments establish permanent designated protest sites on the outskirts of cities to prevent disruption of commercial activities and livelihoods.

At a National Trade Leaders Meet held in New Delhi, trade representatives from 25 states unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre and state governments to designate specific locations for protests, dharnas and demonstrations, away from major commercial markets, residential areas and essential public infrastructure.

Informing about the deliberations, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the trade body respects the constitutional right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.

However, he stressed that such rights should not be exercised at the cost of business activities, public mobility and the livelihoods of millions of people.

Khandelwal said Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution guarantee freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, while Article 19(1)(g) protects the right to practise any profession and carry on trade or business. He also referred to Article 21, which protects life and livelihood, arguing that these constitutional rights must be balanced.

The meeting also referred to Supreme Court judgments in Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police (2020) and Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India (2018), which addressed the regulation of public protests and the rights of other citizens to access public spaces.

According to CAIT, repeated road blockades and prolonged demonstrations in commercial areas result in significant losses for traders, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), daily-wage workers, transporters and service providers. Such disruptions prevent customers from reaching markets, affect supply chains and lead to loss of working days for employees.

Among its key demands, CAIT has sought permanent and adequately equipped protest zones in every major city and district headquarters, preferably on city outskirts. It has also called for mandatory prior permission, clearly defined timings and designated locations for demonstrations while opposing indefinite occupation of roads, highways, market entrances and other essential public spaces.