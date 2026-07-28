ETV Bharat / bharat

Trade With China Via Lipulekh Pass: List Of 20 Submitted, Traders Apprehend Further Reduction

Pithoragarh: Asked to submit by July 27 a list of traders and their assistants bound for the Taklakot market in Tibet to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Uttarakhand’s Dharchula and the Joint International Trade Officer, the India-China Trade Committee has met the deadline. But the resumption of traditional trade between India and Tibet via the Lipulekh Pass, located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, comes with a restriction on numbers.

This trade had ceased following the 1962 India-China war. The trade resumed in 1992 via the Taklakot (Purang) trading post but was halted again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, when India-China trade was suspended, many Indian traders returned home, leaving their merchandise behind at the Taklakot market in Tibet. As a result, goods worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to approximately 45 traders have remained stranded there for the past six years. The resumption of trade had raised hopes that these goods could be retrieved and local products sold there.

But Chinese officials have granted permission for only 20 Indian traders to cross the border in the first batch — without any merchandise — on August 1. These are traders whose goods are already located in Taklakot. The Chinese authorities state that facilities at Taklakot, the primary trade hub in Tibet, are still being readied.

"Luosang, Secretary of the Chinese Government and Director of the Party Leadership Group's Office of Affairs for Burang County, has confirmed via email that permission has been granted to enter Chinese territory via the Lipulekh Pass for India-China trade starting August 1. The first batch will comprise a total of 20 traders and assistants,” said Dharchula SDM Ashish Joshi.