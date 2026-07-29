Trade, Farmer Unions Adopt Joint Declaration For Future Action To Voice Demands
Union members said both labour and farm unions adopted a common declaration, outlining future action to raise collective voice against pressing issues, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Central trade and farmers' unions came together on Wednesday to raise concerns over issues they have been facing for several years. They adopted a joint declaration, outlining further actions to voice their demands and to protect the interests of workers and farmers.
The trade unions opposed the four labour codes, which came into effect in November 2025, alleging that they were introduced without bilateral consultations or discussions through the tripartite Indian Labour Conference. Similarly, farmers expressed concerns over the proposed trade agreements with the United States, the European Union, and other countries, fearing their potential impact on the agricultural sector.
For farmers across the country, years of uncertainty over agricultural policies and trade negotiations have once again brought them together in a united movement. At the heart of their concern are the proposed trade agreements with the US, the EU, and other countries. Farmer leaders fear these agreements could expose Indian agriculture to unfair competition, and threaten the livelihoods of millions of farming families.
P Krishan Prasad, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Coordination Committee, told ETV Bharat that the alliance of farmers and workers reflects their shared concerns over policies affecting their livelihoods. "Farmers and trade unions have come together to fight for the issues that concern us all. Today, we adopted a declaration outlining our future course of action to raise our collective voice against these pressing issues until they are resolved," he said.
What Both Farm & Labour Unions Say
Emphasising the growing unity between farmers and workers, farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the two groups came together on a common platform to address issues affecting both sectors. "Farmers and trade unions have come together on a common platform to discuss the issues that concern both sectors. Today, we adopted a joint declaration outlining our future programmes and collective course of action," Ugrahan said.
“Farmers and Traders have been facing several concerning issues so we are demanding to resolve them as early as possible. We have asked to repeal the labour codes and rules, and scrapping of the VB-G RAM G Act along with the restoration of the MGNREGA which it had replaced, with a guarantee of 200 days of work and Rs 700 as minimum daily wages,” Sudip Dutta, National President of the CPI(M)-affiliated CITU, told ETV Bharat.
Farmers’ Unions Convention
SKM, an umbrella body of farmers, on Tuesday held an all India convention to decide future plan of action for their demands, following which the farmers decided to hold state conventions in the next two months to prepare for a long haul of independent, coordinated struggles, and to observe August 10 as a massive protest day with various forms of actions like Jail Bharo, Rail Roko, Road Roko, at 1,000 spots across the country.
The farmers said the action was called for by the SKM against the FTAs and on other demands. Several organisations and platforms have decided to support and coordinate with the SKM. The farmer’s outfit further stated that a delegation of farmers would submit a charter of demands to the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, state Chief Ministers, Leaders of Opposition in the state Assemblies, Members of Parliament, and Member of state Legislative Assemblies, demanding favourable action on their principle demands on August 17.
Common Demands Of Labour & Farm Unions
- Repeal the four labour codes and rules. For all workers in the formal and informal economy, ensure the right to unionise, along with registration and recognition for these unions, eight-hour working day, workplace safety, social security, right to strike, collective bargaining power and end to fixed-term employment.
- Ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) at C2 (Comprehensive Cost) + 50 per cent on all crops, with guaranteed procurement.
- Repeal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the Shanti Act, and privatisation of electricity.
- Raise and ensure Minimum Wage of Rs 42,000 linked with DA to all workers, including those under schemes and those working under piece-rate.
- Scrap VB-G RAM G Act and restore MGNREGA, with 200 days of work and Rs 700 as minimum daily wage.
- Comprehensive loan waiver for farmers and poor people.
- Modernise agriculture under producer cooperatives, agro-based industries under PSUs and co-operative sector.
- Stop privatisation/disinvestment and sale of PSUs and public services, stop NMP (National Monetisation Pipeline) 2.0, stop loot of natural resources, outsourcing and contractorisation.
- Ensure decent work, and ratify ILO conventions 87, 98, 189 and 190, as well as the recently-concluded convention for gig and platform workers at the 114th Session of the ILC.
- Health as a right, more coverage in ESIC and government health services, increased budgets for government health services from primary/local to district and city hospitals.