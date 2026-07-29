ETV Bharat / bharat

Trade, Farmer Unions Adopt Joint Declaration For Future Action To Voice Demands

New Delhi: Central trade and farmers' unions came together on Wednesday to raise concerns over issues they have been facing for several years. They adopted a joint declaration, outlining further actions to voice their demands and to protect the interests of workers and farmers.

The trade unions opposed the four labour codes, which came into effect in November 2025, alleging that they were introduced without bilateral consultations or discussions through the tripartite Indian Labour Conference. Similarly, farmers expressed concerns over the proposed trade agreements with the United States, the European Union, and other countries, fearing their potential impact on the agricultural sector.

For farmers across the country, years of uncertainty over agricultural policies and trade negotiations have once again brought them together in a united movement. At the heart of their concern are the proposed trade agreements with the US, the EU, and other countries. Farmer leaders fear these agreements could expose Indian agriculture to unfair competition, and threaten the livelihoods of millions of farming families.

P Krishan Prasad, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Coordination Committee, told ETV Bharat that the alliance of farmers and workers reflects their shared concerns over policies affecting their livelihoods. "Farmers and trade unions have come together to fight for the issues that concern us all. Today, we adopted a declaration outlining our future course of action to raise our collective voice against these pressing issues until they are resolved," he said.

What Both Farm & Labour Unions Say

Emphasising the growing unity between farmers and workers, farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the two groups came together on a common platform to address issues affecting both sectors. "Farmers and trade unions have come together on a common platform to discuss the issues that concern both sectors. Today, we adopted a joint declaration outlining our future programmes and collective course of action," Ugrahan said.