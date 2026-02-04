Trade Deal With US Will Hurt Indian Farmers, Govt Wants To Destroy Agri Sector: Kharge
Kharge said that the parliamentarians got to know about the India-US trade deal from US President Donald Trump and not from the Indian government.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The India-US trade deal will hurt the interests of Indian farmers, and the government wants to destroy the country's agriculture sector, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Wednesday. Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Upper House, the Congress party president also said it is an insult to the Indian Parliament that parliamentarians got to know about the deal when it was in session from US President Donald Trump and not the government.
Quoting US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, he said, "The new US-India deal will export farm products to India's massive markets, lifting prices and pumping cash into rural America."
"Meaning American farmers will benefit," Kharge said, adding, "Tell us, are you (government) working for the welfare of farmers or are you against the farmers?" Asserting that the deal will hurt the interests of Indian farmers, he alleged that the government wants to "destroy" the Indian agriculture sector.
American imports will come at zero tariff, and what India exports there will be at 18 per cent, he lamented. Raising the manner of the announcement of the India-US trade deal, Kharge said that when Parliament was in session, the parliamentarians got to know about it from US President Donald Trump and not from the Indian government.
"The fact that parliamentarians came to know about the India-US trade deal from President Trump and not the government is an insult to Parliament," he said, adding that Trump is telling what India should do and how to run it from the US.
Indian farmers will be destroyed by this deal, he added. On Monday, Trump, in a social media post, announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington would bring down reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
