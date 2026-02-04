ETV Bharat / bharat

Trade Deal With US Will Hurt Indian Farmers, Govt Wants To Destroy Agri Sector: Kharge

New Delhi: The India-US trade deal will hurt the interests of Indian farmers, and the government wants to destroy the country's agriculture sector, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Wednesday. Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Upper House, the Congress party president also said it is an insult to the Indian Parliament that parliamentarians got to know about the deal when it was in session from US President Donald Trump and not the government.

Quoting US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, he said, "The new US-India deal will export farm products to India's massive markets, lifting prices and pumping cash into rural America."

"Meaning American farmers will benefit," Kharge said, adding, "Tell us, are you (government) working for the welfare of farmers or are you against the farmers?" Asserting that the deal will hurt the interests of Indian farmers, he alleged that the government wants to "destroy" the Indian agriculture sector.