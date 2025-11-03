ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Says Trade Deal With US Has Become A Problem

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government after US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that he stopped the India-Pakistan conflict using the supposed trade deal that was to happen with America, which he said has become an ordeal for India.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "There was a time when we were told that India would be hosting the Quad Summit (USA, Japan, Australia, and India) in November 2025. That is now not happening. There was a time when we were told that India would be amongst the earliest to sign a trade deal with the US. That supposed deal has become an ordeal while exports to the US decline, leading to the loss of livelihoods here," he said.

Meanwhile, President Trump has repeated for the 57th time why and how Operation Sindoor was suddenly and unexpectedly halted, with the first announcement of that halt coming from Washington and not New Delhi, the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also shared a video of Trump in which he repeated his claim that he stopped the India-Pakistan military conflict using trade.