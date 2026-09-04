ETV Bharat / bharat

Trackmen, Workers' Unions Urge Authorities Not To Allow Foot Patrolling Beyond 12 km

New Delhi: For a track maintainer, the working day is a test of endurance from the moment duty begins until the shift ends. Walking along railway tracks, often alongside running trains and under difficult weather conditions, makes every step a challenge.

Narrating his daily experience, Rakesh Chandra Verma, a trackman, told ETV Bharat that he performs foot patrolling up to 15–16 kilometres during his duty on a daily basis. "Carrying a toolkit weighing around 18 kg on his back and wearing heavy safety boots makes the long-distance patrolling even more physically demanding," he said.

The hardship becomes particularly difficult during the extreme temperatures of June and July. Walking more than 15 kilometres in such conditions while carrying a heavy toolkit and wearing heavy boots is not an easy task, Verma said.

File photo of workers doing restoration work near Baripada, in Mayurbhanj (ANI)

Another major challenge is the increase in train traffic on railway tracks as infrastructure is being modernised. Upgraded signalling systems, advanced interlocking, improved tracks and higher train speeds have enabled more trains to operate faster on the same track but the foot patrolling remains the same.

"The Railways has a norm that a trackman performs patrolling duty up to 12 km, but this norm is often being violated," Verma said.

Despite patrolling longer distances, track maintainers continue their duties, hot weather, rain, and fog do not stop them from carrying out their responsibilities along the railway tracks. Like Verma, other track maintainers have been demanding that their patrolling be strictly fixed up to 12 kms and that they be provided with modern lightweight equipment that would allow them to move forward easily.

Expressing his concerns, Shiv Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, All India Railwaymen's Federation, told ETV Bharat, "There has been a demand to reduce the foot patrolling distance for track maintainers as the existing limit of 16 kilometres is too high and should be brought down to around 12 kilometres."