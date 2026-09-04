Trackmen, Workers' Unions Urge Authorities Not To Allow Foot Patrolling Beyond 12 km
Trackmen perform foot patrolling up to 15–16 kilometres during their duty while carrying a toolkit weighing around 18 kg on their backs, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: For a track maintainer, the working day is a test of endurance from the moment duty begins until the shift ends. Walking along railway tracks, often alongside running trains and under difficult weather conditions, makes every step a challenge.
Narrating his daily experience, Rakesh Chandra Verma, a trackman, told ETV Bharat that he performs foot patrolling up to 15–16 kilometres during his duty on a daily basis. "Carrying a toolkit weighing around 18 kg on his back and wearing heavy safety boots makes the long-distance patrolling even more physically demanding," he said.
The hardship becomes particularly difficult during the extreme temperatures of June and July. Walking more than 15 kilometres in such conditions while carrying a heavy toolkit and wearing heavy boots is not an easy task, Verma said.
Another major challenge is the increase in train traffic on railway tracks as infrastructure is being modernised. Upgraded signalling systems, advanced interlocking, improved tracks and higher train speeds have enabled more trains to operate faster on the same track but the foot patrolling remains the same.
"The Railways has a norm that a trackman performs patrolling duty up to 12 km, but this norm is often being violated," Verma said.
Despite patrolling longer distances, track maintainers continue their duties, hot weather, rain, and fog do not stop them from carrying out their responsibilities along the railway tracks. Like Verma, other track maintainers have been demanding that their patrolling be strictly fixed up to 12 kms and that they be provided with modern lightweight equipment that would allow them to move forward easily.
Expressing his concerns, Shiv Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, All India Railwaymen's Federation, told ETV Bharat, "There has been a demand to reduce the foot patrolling distance for track maintainers as the existing limit of 16 kilometres is too high and should be brought down to around 12 kilometres."
The workers have also raised a demand for modernized equipment and lightweight tools. Although some changes were made following the demand, the process has now stalled. "Railway authorities have indicated that certain handheld tools could be procured for track maintainers," Mishra added.
Simultaneously, the authorities are suggested to provide tool kits at the locations where the workers are deployed may be a more practical option, he stated.
Another railway staffer, Kona Vishnu, told ETV Bharat, "It is a fact that trackmen have to perform their duties in very difficult situations, which becomes even more challenging during night patrolling. Track maintainers are often required to walk several kilometres alone along the railway track, exposing them to a range of risks, including snakes, wild animals and security concerns in isolated areas."
The physical burden is also significant. A track maintainer may have to carry a tool kit weighing around 18 kilograms, along with equipment such as hammers and other tools required for track inspection and maintenance. They also wear heavy protective boots designed to reduce the risk of snake bites.
He explained that the demand to reduce the patrolling distance from around 20 kilometres to 12 kilometres has therefore emerged as an important concern among track maintainers.
Highlighting the concerning points, Vishnu said that night patrolling remains particularly difficult because a worker may have to move alone on the track in darkness, difficult terrain, poor visibility and the possibility of encountering snakes or wild animals makes the job considerably more hazardous.
In its letter to railway authority, the railway union wrote, "In spite of the Railway Board’s instruction the beat length for patrolmen is kept as 20 kms, instead of 12 kms, as the density of traffic is increasing day by day and the staff are facing a lot of hardship."
The Railway Ministry recently informed the parliament that it had taken measures to improve the safety of track maintainers and reduce their physical strain. As part of these efforts, lightweight tools and equipment have been provided to track workers, which number of deaths of railway staff during track maintenance has been reduced by 66 percent from 196 in 2013-14.
The Railway Ministry recently informed the parliament that it had taken measures to improve the safety of track maintainers and reduce their physical strain. As part of these efforts, lightweight tools and equipment have been provided to track workers, which number of deaths of railway staff during track maintenance has been reduced by 66 percent from 196 in 2013-14.
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