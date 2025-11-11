ETV Bharat / bharat

Tracing Kashmir Doctors And Neighbours Who Now Are At Centre Of Delhi 'Suicide' Bombing

Koil, Pulwama: There is buzz in Koil. Reporters fix their cameras and mics, crowding outside the houses of the two doctors of this idyllic hamlet, just 5 kilometres from the district headquarters in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

Houses of Dr Umar Nabi and Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie are barely 300 metres apart. The two are now at the centre of the major multi-agency probe launched to unravel those behind the Red Fort blast in Delhi, where a hatchback--an old Hyundai i20 car with Haryana registration--exploded on Monday evening. The blast killed 12, injured 20 others and sent shockwaves across the country.

Koil village in Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

Agencies suspect Umar to be the suicide bomber. Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used. DNA samples of Umar's mother are being matched with body parts found at the blast spot to ascertain whether it was really him who was behind the wheel.

The incident came close on the heels of a major seizure of IED-making material in Haryana's Faridabad, where Muzammil was recently arrested. Faridabad is just outside Delhi. The two doctors are neighbours. As such, probe agencies are connecting the dots to unravel the case.

Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie (Facebook/Muzamil Shakeel)

At their two-storey home in Koil, Umar's family are in shock, unable to fathom the developments that have taken place in the last 24 hours.

Muzamil, Umar's sister-in-law, says the 33-year-old doctor qualified for MBBS in 2011 and also did his post-graduation from the Government Medical College in Srinagar. He then worked in GMC Anantnag before leaving for Faridabad in 2023 to teach at Al Falah University, the same varsity where Muzammil also worked and studied.

Muzamil, sister in law of Dr Dr Umar Nabi. (ETV Bharat)

Umar's father, Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, was struggling with mental health issues and had to leave his job as a government teacher. He eventually left the family as well, and it was Umar's mother and his elder brother Ashaq Ahmad who supported the family and helped Umar study.

Muzamil describes Umar as "a nice and humble person" who was "only into his studies and loved cricket". "He didn't talk much and was just into himself," she said.