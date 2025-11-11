Tracing Kashmir Doctors And Neighbours Who Now Are At Centre Of Delhi 'Suicide' Bombing
ETV Bharat travels to Koil in Pulwama, where two Kashmir doctors, including the suspected Delhi suicide bomber, lived a few hundred metres apart.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Koil, Pulwama: There is buzz in Koil. Reporters fix their cameras and mics, crowding outside the houses of the two doctors of this idyllic hamlet, just 5 kilometres from the district headquarters in south Kashmir's Pulwama.
Houses of Dr Umar Nabi and Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie are barely 300 metres apart. The two are now at the centre of the major multi-agency probe launched to unravel those behind the Red Fort blast in Delhi, where a hatchback--an old Hyundai i20 car with Haryana registration--exploded on Monday evening. The blast killed 12, injured 20 others and sent shockwaves across the country.
Agencies suspect Umar to be the suicide bomber. Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used. DNA samples of Umar's mother are being matched with body parts found at the blast spot to ascertain whether it was really him who was behind the wheel.
The incident came close on the heels of a major seizure of IED-making material in Haryana's Faridabad, where Muzammil was recently arrested. Faridabad is just outside Delhi. The two doctors are neighbours. As such, probe agencies are connecting the dots to unravel the case.
At their two-storey home in Koil, Umar's family are in shock, unable to fathom the developments that have taken place in the last 24 hours.
Muzamil, Umar's sister-in-law, says the 33-year-old doctor qualified for MBBS in 2011 and also did his post-graduation from the Government Medical College in Srinagar. He then worked in GMC Anantnag before leaving for Faridabad in 2023 to teach at Al Falah University, the same varsity where Muzammil also worked and studied.
Umar's father, Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, was struggling with mental health issues and had to leave his job as a government teacher. He eventually left the family as well, and it was Umar's mother and his elder brother Ashaq Ahmad who supported the family and helped Umar study.
Muzamil describes Umar as "a nice and humble person" who was "only into his studies and loved cricket". "He didn't talk much and was just into himself," she said.
"We spoke to him on Friday. We tried to call him on Saturday, but his phone was switched off," she said. About his alleged involvement in the Delhi blast, she said the family "has no idea about it."
Muzamil said that Umar, who did his schooling from a local government school, came home two months ago, in September.
Until the Delhi incident, Umar's name, she said, had never figured in any criminal case.
"Police or any other agency had never before come to our home for any investigation. Neither was Umar involved in any (criminal) case before," she said, adding that after the blast, his mother and brother were detained by the local police on Monday night at around 10 pm.
A few hundred meters away from Umar's home is the two-storey house of Dr Muzammil Ganaie. The Jammu and Kashmir police recently arrested him from Faridabad along with several people and recovered a massive 2,900 kg haul of arms and explosives.
Muzammil's father, Shakeel Ahmad Ganaie, is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker. His sister is also a doctor who has studied MBBS in Bangladesh and was scheduled to get married on November 9. The wedding has been cancelled since local police came knocking on their door.
Muzammil Shakeel had done his MBBS from Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS) in Jammu and did his house job at SK Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, Kashmir.
His brother Tafazul Shakeel, who is also preparing for NEET, told ETV Bharat that Dr Muzammil was pursuing DNB at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.
"He went to Faridabad four years ago and was constantly speaking with us," Tafazul said. His mother, Naseema Bano, claimed her son was innocent.
She said Muzammil came home in June this year when his father was operated on for a kidney stone and was to come back in the first week of November for his sister's marriage. "But he was picked up by the police from Faridabad on Thursday," she said.
"My son is innocent. He was wrongly implicated. I have done farming and raised him as a doctor. He should be released," Bano said, while other women from her neighbourhood wiped her tears.
Shakeel also claimed his son's innocence and said he had "no links with any militancy or terrorism." He said that on Thursday (October 6), local police had raided their home and detained his elder son, Abbas.
"He (Abbas) is still in detention," the father said.
Read More