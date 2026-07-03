ETV Bharat / bharat

Toy Sellers As Smugglers: 4 Arrested With 150 Kg Cannabis In Rajasthan

Kota/Baran: The Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has dismantled a major network smuggling drugs under the guise of selling toys.

The operation was carried out at the Mundiyar toll plaza on National Highway 27 in Baran district on Thursday. The authorities intercepted a consignment of narcotics transported from Odisha and Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan by smugglers posing as toy sellers. The seized 150 kg illegal cannabis (ganja) with a market value of approximately Rs 75 lakh. Four individuals from the district have been arrested in connection with the case.

ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said the ANTF and NCB teams pursued the accused over a distance of more than 1,500 km during the operation. The arrested individuals comprised 48-year-old Kalu Lal Mogiya, a resident of Sambhalpur, Baran; 25-year-old Renu, a resident of Gajanpura Bambuliya; 32-year-old Naresh, and 23-year-old Lokesh, a resident of Bambuliya Mataji.

The ANTF IG explained that he had coordinated with Abhishek Narayan Singh, the chief of the NCB, Jaipur. Intelligence revealed that large quantities of cannabis were being supplied from Kota to Bharatpur and Jaipur. To curb this, a network was established to gather information. It was discovered that certain individuals from Baran would travel to Odisha and Jharkhand to sell toys and return with consignments of illegal narcotics purchased at low prices. Teams were deployed to track these suspects and lay a trap for them.