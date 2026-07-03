Toy Sellers As Smugglers: 4 Arrested With 150 Kg Cannabis In Rajasthan
Anti-Narcotics Inspector General Vikas Kumar said ANTF and NCB teams pursued the accused over a distance of more than 1,500 km during the operation.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Kota/Baran: The Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has dismantled a major network smuggling drugs under the guise of selling toys.
The operation was carried out at the Mundiyar toll plaza on National Highway 27 in Baran district on Thursday. The authorities intercepted a consignment of narcotics transported from Odisha and Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan by smugglers posing as toy sellers. The seized 150 kg illegal cannabis (ganja) with a market value of approximately Rs 75 lakh. Four individuals from the district have been arrested in connection with the case.
ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said the ANTF and NCB teams pursued the accused over a distance of more than 1,500 km during the operation. The arrested individuals comprised 48-year-old Kalu Lal Mogiya, a resident of Sambhalpur, Baran; 25-year-old Renu, a resident of Gajanpura Bambuliya; 32-year-old Naresh, and 23-year-old Lokesh, a resident of Bambuliya Mataji.
The ANTF IG explained that he had coordinated with Abhishek Narayan Singh, the chief of the NCB, Jaipur. Intelligence revealed that large quantities of cannabis were being supplied from Kota to Bharatpur and Jaipur. To curb this, a network was established to gather information. It was discovered that certain individuals from Baran would travel to Odisha and Jharkhand to sell toys and return with consignments of illegal narcotics purchased at low prices. Teams were deployed to track these suspects and lay a trap for them.
When the ANTF team reached Odisha, they discovered that the toy sellers had already left for Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the previous day. The team immediately proceeded to Raipur, where the smugglers, posing as toy sellers, boarded a train bound for Jhansi. The team boarded the same train. Upon reaching Jhansi, the accused immediately hired a pickup truck and headed for Baran.
Acting on this information, a team was dispatched to the Mundiyar Toll Plaza on National Highway 27 in Baran district. The team set up a blockade and apprehended all four smugglers travelling in the pickup. A search of the vehicle revealed 50 packets of illegal cannabis (ganja), weighing approximately 150 kg.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a large consignment of illegal cannabis was being transported from Baran district to Jaipur and Bharatpur. To avoid suspicion during smuggling, the accused travelled with women and children, carrying out the illicit operation under the guise of selling toys. If caught, they would claim to be toy sellers. Upon reaching Baran district with the contraband, they would repackage it into small sachets and sell them at high prices.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they purchased the cannabis at Rs 2,000 per kg using the money earned from selling toys in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
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