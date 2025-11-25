ETV Bharat / bharat

Toxic Winter: Study Reveals Delhi Most Polluted With Highest PM2.5 Levels; AQI Still In ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: Delhi has been ranked the most polluted among all 33 states and Union Territories, according to a recent satellite-based analysis. Toxic air continues to affect the national capital and neighbouring cities, with residents of Delhi and the NCR still breathing ‘Very Poor’ air.

According to the analysis, Delhi recorded an annual mean Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 concentration of 101 micrograms per cubic metre from March 2024 to February 2025. This exceeds the Indian air quality standard by 2.5 times, and is 20 times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The report, prepared by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, found that Chandigarh had the second-highest annual average PM2.5 level at 70 micrograms per cubic metre. Haryana (63) and Tripura (62) follow next.

States that exceeded the national standard are: Assam (60), Bihar (59), West Bengal (57), Punjab (56), Meghalaya (53) and Nagaland (52).

Overall, 447 of the 749 districts analysed, which account for 60 per cent, exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for annual PM2.5, set at 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

Polluted Districts

The analysis shows that the most polluted districts are concentrated in only a few states. Delhi and Assam each have 11 districts in the top 50 most polluted, while Bihar and Haryana each contribute 7. Uttar Pradesh (4), Tripura (3), Rajasthan (2), and West Bengal (2) are also significant contributors.

Every monitored district in Delhi, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir exceeded the NAAQS.

Several states had a large majority of districts failing to meet national standards: Bihar (37 of 38), West Bengal (22 of 23), Gujarat (32 of 33), Nagaland (11 of 12), Rajasthan (30 of 33), and Jharkhand (21 of 24).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Ladakh were excluded from the analysis due to insufficient ground monitoring data during the study period.