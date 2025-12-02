ETV Bharat / bharat

Toxic Cocktail In Delhi’s Air: Traffic, Industry And Waste Burning Now Main Polluters, Says CSE Report

Vehicles emit thick fumes contributing to rising NO₂ and CO levels across Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Local sources are the dominant contributors to Delhi's persistent winter pollution, according to a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). This report overturns the prevailing belief that predominantly blames stubble burning for the city's air quality issues.

The report finds that even when stubble burning makes up only a minor share of Delhi’s pollution, air quality consistently remains in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category. This proves that local sources in the national capital are the primary drivers of pollution and demand urgent policy attention.

CSE’s Executive Director (Research and Advocacy), Anumita Roychowdhury, said, “Even more worrying is the simultaneous daily rise in Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and toxic gases, like nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and carbon monoxide (CO). These pollutants, emitted mainly from vehicles and combustion sources, are forming a dangerous toxic cocktail that has gone largely unnoticed.”

She said Delhi’s long-term air quality trend has stagnated with no improvement, pointing to the urgent need for deep structural reforms to cut emissions from vehicles, industries, power plants, construction activity and household energy use.

A Toxic Cocktail Of Particles And Gases In Early Winter

While daily PM2.5 spikes dominate headlines during early winter, rising levels of NO₂ and CO have not received comparable scrutiny, despite posing equally serious health risks.

According to the new findings, both PM and toxic gases are surging simultaneously, forming a dangerous winter pollution cocktail that merits urgent attention.

The report found that between 7-10 AM and 6-9 PM, the PM2.5 and NO₂ levels follow a parallel pattern of rise and fall. This is largely driven by traffic emissions combined with shallow winter boundary layers that trap pollutants close to the ground.

NO₂, strongly linked to fresh vehicle exhaust, shows sharp spikes, while PM2.5 accumulates more gradually but remains elevated for longer durations, worsening exposure.

This winter, the CO, a highly poisonous gas that can cause asphyxiation, has consistently been above safe levels across much of Delhi.

Data from 22 monitoring stations show CO levels exceeding the eight-hour standard on more than half of the monitored days, indicating persistent and widespread vehicular emissions. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded the highest breaches (55 days), followed by Jahangirpuri and Delhi University’s North Campus, each reporting 50 such days.