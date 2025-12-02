Toxic Cocktail In Delhi’s Air: Traffic, Industry And Waste Burning Now Main Polluters, Says CSE Report
Despite reduced stubble burning, Delhi’s pollution stays severe, with hotspots expanding and CO exceedances rising, prompting CSE to demand stronger structural action.
December 2, 2025
Updated : December 2, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Local sources are the dominant contributors to Delhi's persistent winter pollution, according to a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). This report overturns the prevailing belief that predominantly blames stubble burning for the city's air quality issues.
The report finds that even when stubble burning makes up only a minor share of Delhi’s pollution, air quality consistently remains in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category. This proves that local sources in the national capital are the primary drivers of pollution and demand urgent policy attention.
CSE’s Executive Director (Research and Advocacy), Anumita Roychowdhury, said, “Even more worrying is the simultaneous daily rise in Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and toxic gases, like nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and carbon monoxide (CO). These pollutants, emitted mainly from vehicles and combustion sources, are forming a dangerous toxic cocktail that has gone largely unnoticed.”
She said Delhi’s long-term air quality trend has stagnated with no improvement, pointing to the urgent need for deep structural reforms to cut emissions from vehicles, industries, power plants, construction activity and household energy use.
𝗧𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶-𝗡𝗖𝗥— CSEINDIA (@CSEINDIA) December 1, 2025
Delhi-NCR cannot hide behind the smokescreen of farm fires any more. While farm fires have contributed much less to local air quality this winter, the state of the air… pic.twitter.com/oGlDe0jrKU
A Toxic Cocktail Of Particles And Gases In Early Winter
While daily PM2.5 spikes dominate headlines during early winter, rising levels of NO₂ and CO have not received comparable scrutiny, despite posing equally serious health risks.
According to the new findings, both PM and toxic gases are surging simultaneously, forming a dangerous winter pollution cocktail that merits urgent attention.
The report found that between 7-10 AM and 6-9 PM, the PM2.5 and NO₂ levels follow a parallel pattern of rise and fall. This is largely driven by traffic emissions combined with shallow winter boundary layers that trap pollutants close to the ground.
NO₂, strongly linked to fresh vehicle exhaust, shows sharp spikes, while PM2.5 accumulates more gradually but remains elevated for longer durations, worsening exposure.
This winter, the CO, a highly poisonous gas that can cause asphyxiation, has consistently been above safe levels across much of Delhi.
Data from 22 monitoring stations show CO levels exceeding the eight-hour standard on more than half of the monitored days, indicating persistent and widespread vehicular emissions. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded the highest breaches (55 days), followed by Jahangirpuri and Delhi University’s North Campus, each reporting 50 such days.
Local Sources Are Now A Threat?
The stubble-burning season is almost over, and government data confirms a notable decline in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana this year. For most of early winter, farm fires contributed less than 5 per cent to Delhi’s daily pollution levels, occasionally rising to 5 to 15 per cent and touching 22 per cent only on November 12-13, 2025.
Despite the reduced impacts from external sources, air quality remained in the "very poor" to "severe" category, clearly signalling that local emissions are now the dominant factor.
Pollution Hotspots Expanding Across Delhi
The report identifies several Delhi neighbourhoods that have turned into critical pollution hotspots. In 2018, 13 hotspots exceeded both national standards and the citywide average, many of which continue to show alarming trends.
North and East Delhi remain the worst affected. Jahangirpuri recorded an annual PM2.5 average of 119 µg/m³, while Bawana and Wazirpur each recorded 113 µg/m³.
PM2.5 Levels Have Plateaued Since 2022
Despite earlier improvements, PM2.5 levels in Delhi-NCR have stagnated in the dangerous range since 2022. Between 2018 and 2020, including the pandemic year, levels steadily declined.
But since 2021-22, no meaningful improvement has been observed, with concentrations remaining high and stable.
Major Steps Needed To Curb Pollution
According to Roychowdhury, incremental action is no longer sufficient. Reducing Delhi’s pollution curve now requires deep, high-impact interventions backed by scientific assessment.
The key action points proposed by CSE include
- Ambitious vehicle electrification.
- Expanded public transport.
- Vehicle-use restrictions.
- Cleaner industrial fuels.
- Strict enforcement of the power plant and construction waste emissions.
- Elimination of waste burning.
- Guaranteed access to clean household fuels.
- Sustainable crop-residue management through biomethanation and soil enrichment.
