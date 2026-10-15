ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourists Continue To Largely Ditch Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack With Only Muted Recovery In 2026

Srinagar: Tourist arrivals to the Kashmir valley have witnessed a decline since the Pahalgam attack last year in April, with a further dip in footfall recorded after the Amarnath Yatra which started in July this year.

Official data available with ETV Bharat shows that tourist footfall in both the domestic and foreigners categories declined in 2025 after witnessing a steep rise in 2024.

The total arrivals in 2023 were 2,710,497, with domestic tourists standing 26,72819 and foreigners at 37,678. In 2024, the number increased further as the situation remained normal.

A total of 2,986,780 tourists visited Kashmir in 2024. Of them, 2,943,126 were in the domestic category while 43,654 were foreigners.

In 2025, the number of tourists saw a steep decline compared to 2024. A total of 1,116,043 tourists, comprising 1,093,050 domestic and 22,993 foreigners, arrived in Kashmir.

This decline occurred after the Pahalgam attack on tourists on April 22, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were shot dead.

This year till October 13, a total of 1,637,070 have visited the Valley; of them, 1,620,420 are domestic while 16,650 are foreigners.

A senior official of the tourism department attributed the decline to the Pahalgam attack. “After the Pahalgam attack, the government launched a publicity campaign to restore confidence among tourists by organising tours to different parts of the country,” the official told ETV Bharat.

The official said that many tourist destinations were closed following the Pahalgam attack as part of enhanced security measures to avert more attacks.