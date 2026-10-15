Tourists Continue To Largely Ditch Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack With Only Muted Recovery In 2026
Official data shows that tourist footfall in both the domestic and foreigner categories declined in 2025 after a steep rise in 2024.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Tourist arrivals to the Kashmir valley have witnessed a decline since the Pahalgam attack last year in April, with a further dip in footfall recorded after the Amarnath Yatra which started in July this year.
Official data available with ETV Bharat shows that tourist footfall in both the domestic and foreigners categories declined in 2025 after witnessing a steep rise in 2024.
The total arrivals in 2023 were 2,710,497, with domestic tourists standing 26,72819 and foreigners at 37,678. In 2024, the number increased further as the situation remained normal.
A total of 2,986,780 tourists visited Kashmir in 2024. Of them, 2,943,126 were in the domestic category while 43,654 were foreigners.
In 2025, the number of tourists saw a steep decline compared to 2024. A total of 1,116,043 tourists, comprising 1,093,050 domestic and 22,993 foreigners, arrived in Kashmir.
This decline occurred after the Pahalgam attack on tourists on April 22, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were shot dead.
This year till October 13, a total of 1,637,070 have visited the Valley; of them, 1,620,420 are domestic while 16,650 are foreigners.
A senior official of the tourism department attributed the decline to the Pahalgam attack. “After the Pahalgam attack, the government launched a publicity campaign to restore confidence among tourists by organising tours to different parts of the country,” the official told ETV Bharat.
The official said that many tourist destinations were closed following the Pahalgam attack as part of enhanced security measures to avert more attacks.
Kashmir also hosted a marathon last year in which 1,500 runners from 27 states and 11 countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Denmark, and the USA participated.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was invited as the ambassador of the marathon. This was followed by an International Film Festival, titled "Rang-e-Cinema," in Srinagar at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake in September.
On the 25th of this month, another marathon is being scheduled in Srinagar, in which so far 65 nationals from 12 countries have registered for participation, in addition to scores of local and national runners.
Marathons give a semblance of normalcy, but tour operators said more needs to be done to attract visitors as memories of the Pahalgam attack still haunt people.
“The footfalls increased to a lesser extent, but they began declining after July when security measures were increased for the safety of Amarnath yatris. When the schools remain operational in outside states, parents keep travels off their schedules which leads to further decline,” Farooq Kuthoo, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), told ETV Bharat.
He said the footfall begins to increase from November when the winter tourism season takes off. “The snowfall in tourist spots, coupled with the vacations and holidays in many states, leads to increased footfall of tourists,” he said.
Rouf Tramboo, an adventure tour operator, said that the trekking destinations should be reopened next year before the spring season so that adventure tourism restarts. “Trekking destinations were closed after the Pahalgam attack. We expect these sites will be reopened after the winter season,” he said.
Also Read