ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourists Avoid Polluted Cities In Their itineraries

A view of India Gate shrouded in dense smog with very low visibility on a chilly winter morning in New Delhi. ( IANS )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Once bustling with travellers for celebrating Christmas and New Year, destinations such as Delhi, Agra, and Rajasthan are witnessing a deserted look due to dropping tourist bookings this year because of escalating pollution levels have emerged as a major deterrent, forcing both domestic and international tourists to skip these areas from their travel plans. Even local people prefer to visit hill areas to get some relief from the pollution.

Tourism experts believe the industry may struggle to regain momentum this year, as an unexpectedly high level of pollution casts a shadow over travel plans. What was once anticipated as a strong season is now shaping up to be a slower one, with tourists preferring alternative places to visit and celebrate upcoming events amid growing issues of pollution.

Highlighting the issues, Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and Senior Vice President of Indian Association of Tour Operators, told ETV Bharat, “Pollution is fast becoming a serious challenge for the tourism sector, driving travellers away from destinations such as Delhi, NCR, Agra, and some parts of Rajasthan. The impact is already being felt in advance hotel bookings, which are showing signs of slowdown.”

“While concrete data is yet to emerge, industry trends indicate that Indian tourists are increasingly avoiding early bookings for these regions, opting instead for South India or hill destinations in search of cleaner air and respite from worsening pollution levels. It is expected that business would hit 10-15 per cent this year.”

Expressing a similar view on the issue, Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, told ETV Bharat, “Travel operators say an increasing number of tourists are seeking changes to their travel plans, requesting South Indian destinations in place of pollution-affected regions.”

“The situation has been further complicated by the implementation of GRAP-IV restrictions in Delhi, under which vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission norms are barred from entering the National Capital. What was once a simple task of hiring tourist cabs or buses has now become a challenge, adding to the difficulties faced by visitors and tour planners alike,” he added.

Travel Agent's View

"Pollution hits the tourism sector, especially domestic tourists. Delhi people are preferred to visit other hilly states to celebrate events," Pronab Sarkar, Past President of Indian Association of Tour Operators and tourism expert, told ETV Bharat.

Government’s Initiative

Delhi government minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said the government is continuously making efforts to enhance cleanliness and control pollution. To reduce air pollution, the government is ensuring measures such as mechanical road sweeping, regular water sprinkling, dust control, strengthening waste management, strict action against open burning of garbage, expansion of green areas, and strict compliance with pollution control norms at construction sites.