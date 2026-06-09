Tourism Stakeholders Seek Regular Kashmir-Delhi Trains To Offset Upcoming Flight Disruptions At Srinagar Airport
Anticipating flight disruptions at the Srinagar airport due to runway repair, demand has grown for regular Kashmir-Delhi trains to make up for the disruption.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Srinagar: With flight operations set to get disrupted at the Srinagar airport due to runway repair, tourism stakeholders in Kashmir have demanded increasing the frequency of Vande Bharat trains and operationalisation of trains from Delhi to Srinagar.
The demand has come at a time when the tourism sector is witnessing a rebound this year following last year’s terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.
Tourism stakeholders say that tourist bookings have picked up significantly since the last month as destinations like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and even Pahalgam are witnessing full bookings of hotels, with demands growing each day.
These increased bookings are occurring despite flight disruptions at the Srinagar airport twice a week in July, August and September, and the planned complete shutdown of the airport for 15 days in October.
Tourism destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gurez and Doodhpathri are witnessing heavy rush of tourists, Ishfaq Hussain Bhat, a tour operator in Srinagar, told ETV Bharat.
Bhat said that occupancy in hotels in Sonmarg, Gulmarg is full while in Pahalgam, the occupancy is 80 percent despite the Baisaran valley closure after the attack in April last year.
Bhat said that tourists from north Indian states like Haryana, Punjab, Delhi are coming in their own cars or by Vande Bharat trains and these tourists form a significant figure in the ongoing season. “The smooth travel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and running of the Vande Bharat to Srinagar have lessened the impact due to Airport disruptions,” he said.
Bhat said that while north Indians prefer trains and their own cars, the long-distance travellers from south Indians prefer air travel and they usually arrive during winter months.
While officials cite more than five lakh tourist arrivals to Kashmir up to May, tour operators call it “satisfactory” after last year’s distressing year.
Rouf Tramboo, president of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) said that the arrivals are “satisfactory” despite limitations on flights and closure of adventure trekking sites.
Tramboo said that the tourism stakeholders met Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, who is the Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department for the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.
“We demanded an increase in the frequency of Vande Bharat trains and also running of two trains from Delhi to Srinagar during this year until the airport is fully operational. If these measures are taken this will further increase tourist footfall which is witnessing satisfactory increase from the last two months,” he told ETV Bharat.
Vande Bharat trains are running four times daily from Jammu to Srinagar, with a daily passenger rush. In the first 22 days of its operation, more than one lakh passengers travelled in the trains, indicating the passenger preference.
Tramboo said that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department showed keen interest in the train suggestion and assured to take it up with the government.
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