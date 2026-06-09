ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Stakeholders Seek Regular Kashmir-Delhi Trains To Offset Upcoming Flight Disruptions At Srinagar Airport

A view of the world's highest railway bridge across the Chenab river along the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link, in Reasi ( IANS )

Srinagar: With flight operations set to get disrupted at the Srinagar airport due to runway repair, tourism stakeholders in Kashmir have demanded increasing the frequency of Vande Bharat trains and operationalisation of trains from Delhi to Srinagar.

The demand has come at a time when the tourism sector is witnessing a rebound this year following last year’s terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.

Tourism stakeholders say that tourist bookings have picked up significantly since the last month as destinations like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and even Pahalgam are witnessing full bookings of hotels, with demands growing each day.

These increased bookings are occurring despite flight disruptions at the Srinagar airport twice a week in July, August and September, and the planned complete shutdown of the airport for 15 days in October.

Tourism destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gurez and Doodhpathri are witnessing heavy rush of tourists, Ishfaq Hussain Bhat, a tour operator in Srinagar, told ETV Bharat.

Bhat said that occupancy in hotels in Sonmarg, Gulmarg is full while in Pahalgam, the occupancy is 80 percent despite the Baisaran valley closure after the attack in April last year.

Bhat said that tourists from north Indian states like Haryana, Punjab, Delhi are coming in their own cars or by Vande Bharat trains and these tourists form a significant figure in the ongoing season. “The smooth travel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and running of the Vande Bharat to Srinagar have lessened the impact due to Airport disruptions,” he said.