ETV Bharat / bharat

Reduced Flights Raise Business Concerns, Job Losses For Tourism Industry Across India

New Delhi: The hike in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and global uncertainty in the wake of the West Asia war, which has forced air carriers to cut down domestic flights, has left stakeholders concerned over the impact on the tourism industry in the country.

Tourism stakeholders have expressed concern that the airlines’ plans to reduce around 250 domestic flights could severely impact both inbound and domestic tourism. Industry leaders believe the reduced flights may lead to a cascading effect across the travel and hospitality sector, with hotels, local cab operators, tour guides, and other tourism-related service providers getting impacted by the flight cancellations.

According to industry estimates, inbound tourism could decline by around 30 per cent, while the impact on domestic tourism may be 20-25 per cent. Experts have said that the reduced flight availability and higher airfares could discourage leisure and business travelers alike, particularly during peak travel periods. Stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sectors fear that prolonged flight cuts may slow recovery and affect employment across allied industries.

'Expect 30% Dent In Foreign, 20-25% In Domestic Tourists'

Highlighting the growing concern, Sanjay Basu, former senior vice president of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), said aviation sector remains the backbone of tourism, and if the flights on certain routes are reduced, it will have a major impact on both inbound and domestic tourism. “The industry anticipates nearly a 30 per cent dent in inbound tourism and around 20-25 per cent decline in domestic tourism,” Basu told ETV Bharat.

“This situation is a double whammy for travellers as well as businesses. On the one hand, reduced flight operations are limiting travel options, while on the other hand, airfares are surging due to escalating geopolitical tensions and higher operational costs. A tourist now prefers road transport for nearby destinations despite rising fuel prices pushing up road travel costs as well,” Basu said.

According to travel operators, the combined pressure of fewer flights and increasing transportation costs is forcing them to revise tour package rates, which may further "discourage budget-conscious travelers". Industry stakeholders fear that if the situation continues for a prolonged period, it could slow tourism growth during the peak travel season and affect employment across the "broader hospitality ecosystem".

According to data from the tourism ministry, Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs) reached 2.51 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust rebound in travel demand across the country. On the other hand, Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) touched 9.95 million in 2024, indicating a steady revival in inbound tourism, as international travel gradually normalised.

Cascading Effect On Other Industries