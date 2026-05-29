Reduced Flights Raise Business Concerns, Job Losses For Tourism Industry Across India
Tourism stakeholders have warned that plans to reduce domestic flights could hit the sector hard across the country, says Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The hike in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and global uncertainty in the wake of the West Asia war, which has forced air carriers to cut down domestic flights, has left stakeholders concerned over the impact on the tourism industry in the country.
Tourism stakeholders have expressed concern that the airlines’ plans to reduce around 250 domestic flights could severely impact both inbound and domestic tourism. Industry leaders believe the reduced flights may lead to a cascading effect across the travel and hospitality sector, with hotels, local cab operators, tour guides, and other tourism-related service providers getting impacted by the flight cancellations.
According to industry estimates, inbound tourism could decline by around 30 per cent, while the impact on domestic tourism may be 20-25 per cent. Experts have said that the reduced flight availability and higher airfares could discourage leisure and business travelers alike, particularly during peak travel periods. Stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sectors fear that prolonged flight cuts may slow recovery and affect employment across allied industries.
'Expect 30% Dent In Foreign, 20-25% In Domestic Tourists'
Highlighting the growing concern, Sanjay Basu, former senior vice president of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), said aviation sector remains the backbone of tourism, and if the flights on certain routes are reduced, it will have a major impact on both inbound and domestic tourism. “The industry anticipates nearly a 30 per cent dent in inbound tourism and around 20-25 per cent decline in domestic tourism,” Basu told ETV Bharat.
“This situation is a double whammy for travellers as well as businesses. On the one hand, reduced flight operations are limiting travel options, while on the other hand, airfares are surging due to escalating geopolitical tensions and higher operational costs. A tourist now prefers road transport for nearby destinations despite rising fuel prices pushing up road travel costs as well,” Basu said.
According to travel operators, the combined pressure of fewer flights and increasing transportation costs is forcing them to revise tour package rates, which may further "discourage budget-conscious travelers". Industry stakeholders fear that if the situation continues for a prolonged period, it could slow tourism growth during the peak travel season and affect employment across the "broader hospitality ecosystem".
According to data from the tourism ministry, Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs) reached 2.51 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust rebound in travel demand across the country. On the other hand, Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) touched 9.95 million in 2024, indicating a steady revival in inbound tourism, as international travel gradually normalised.
Cascading Effect On Other Industries
As per estimates from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), tourism generated around 84.63 million jobs — both direct and indirect — during 2023-24. According to the provisional estimates of the National Account Statistics 2025, the sector contributed around Rs 15.73 lakh crore to India’s GDP during 2023-24 and accounted for 5.22 per cent of the country’s total economy, underscoring its significant role in driving economic growth.
Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and senior vice president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said the reduction in flights could severely disrupt travel plans, particularly for inbound tourists who rely heavily on air connectivity for long-distance travel.
“Travellers depend on flights to reach far-off destinations conveniently, and to save time. Any reduction in flights will definitely impact the tourism sector, especially inbound tourists,” Kaistha told ETV Bharat.
He pointed out that many tour operators have already made advance bookings for the upcoming season, and sudden flight cancellations could create operational and financial challenges for the industry.
“We have already booked flights in advance, and such cancellations will create a major issue for us,” he said. “The next three to four months are going to be critical for tour operators.”
Kaistha further warned that the impact would not remain limited to airlines alone. Reduced tourist movement could trigger a cascading effect across the travel ecosystem, leading to hotel booking cancellations, lower demand for local cab services, and disruptions for tourist guides and other hospitality-related businesses, he said.
“There is not just one problem. Flight reductions will lead to several other issues, including cancellations of hotel bookings, cabs, and guide services as well,” he added.
Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, acknowledged that the reduction in flights would impact the tourism industry, but said efforts are being made to minimise disruption for passengers. “No doubt it will affect the tourism sector, but the government is adjusting passengers on alternative flights, and services are being reduced mainly on routes where passenger flow is very low,” Mehra told ETV Bharat.
He noted that rising airfares have already started influencing travel preferences, with many domestic tourists opting for more economical modes of transport. “This time, domestic tourists are preferring trains and road transport because of high airfares. Trains and road transport are cheaper than flights,” he said.
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