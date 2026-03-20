Tourism Sector Steps Up Europe Outreach To Revive Foreign Arrivals To India, Amid West Asia Tensions
Industry stakeholders are working with European travel agents and operators to build partnerships and showcase India’s diverse tourism offerings, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have impacted foreign tourist arrivals to India, prompting the tourism industry to intensify efforts to revive inbound travel through targeted outreach in key European markets.
Industry stakeholders are collaborating with leading European travel agents and tour operators to build strategic partnerships and showcase India’s diverse tourism offerings.
Roadshows, destination marketing campaigns and business-to-business engagements are being organised in major European cities to reconnect with stakeholders and rebuild traveller confidence.
Focus On Diverse Tourism Experiences
The initiative highlights India’s unique experiences, such as heritage tourism, cultural diversity, wellness retreats, adventure travel and luxury tourism, aiming to position the country as a safe and attractive destination.
Industry Push And Government Coordination
Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said the sector is actively engaging with partners across Europe. “We have partnered with key stakeholders in major European cities through targeted campaigns and on-ground roadshows,” he told ETV Bharat.
He added that these efforts are part of a structured, year-round strategy to promote India’s tourism landscape, while strengthening global collaborations. Gosain also said the industry is working closely with the Ministry of Tourism to identify destinations for international outreach and trade fairs.
Focus On Visitor Feedback And Experience
Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relations Council) of the Travel Agents Association, stressed the need to focus on visitor experience. He suggested creating a feedback system for foreign tourists, especially those who spend longer durations in India.
According to him, “We have proposed setting up a feedback mechanism at airport departure areas, where authorised personnel can record tourists’ experiences. Positive feedback can help promotion, while negative inputs will help identify gaps.”
Challenges: Travel Disruptions And Rising Costs
Highlighting challenges, Rajeev Mehra, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, said geopolitical tensions are impacting travel patterns.
“Tourists are avoiding routes through the Middle East. While some are travelling directly, overall numbers have declined,” he said, adding that rising airfares are further affecting inbound tourism.
Uncertainty Keeps Industry In Wait-and-Watch Mode
Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, said the sector is facing uncertainty due to the evolving global situation.
“We are in a wait-and-watch mode as conditions change rapidly. Rising travel costs and longer travel times are major concerns. Since this is a global issue, the sector will have to wait for the situation to improve,” he said.
With global uncertainty persisting, the sector is focusing on sustained promotion while waiting for travel conditions to stabilise.
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