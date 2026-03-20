ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Sector Steps Up Europe Outreach To Revive Foreign Arrivals To India, Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid global uncertainty, the industry is adopting a cautious approach while continuing its sustained promotional efforts. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have impacted foreign tourist arrivals to India, prompting the tourism industry to intensify efforts to revive inbound travel through targeted outreach in key European markets.

Industry stakeholders are collaborating with leading European travel agents and tour operators to build strategic partnerships and showcase India’s diverse tourism offerings.

Roadshows, destination marketing campaigns and business-to-business engagements are being organised in major European cities to reconnect with stakeholders and rebuild traveller confidence.

Focus On Diverse Tourism Experiences

The initiative highlights India’s unique experiences, such as heritage tourism, cultural diversity, wellness retreats, adventure travel and luxury tourism, aiming to position the country as a safe and attractive destination.

Industry Push And Government Coordination

Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said the sector is actively engaging with partners across Europe. “We have partnered with key stakeholders in major European cities through targeted campaigns and on-ground roadshows,” he told ETV Bharat.

He added that these efforts are part of a structured, year-round strategy to promote India’s tourism landscape, while strengthening global collaborations. Gosain also said the industry is working closely with the Ministry of Tourism to identify destinations for international outreach and trade fairs.

Focus On Visitor Feedback And Experience