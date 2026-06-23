ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Sector Issues Need To Be Resolved Actively To Increase Inbound Tourists, Say Experts

Foreign tourists are enjoying an elephant ride at Amer Fort during a winter morning in Jaipur ( IANS )

New Delhi: For India to unlock its tourism potential, industry stakeholders suggest the journey must begin long before travellers arrive at its shores. Competitive airfares and reasonably priced accommodation are increasingly seen as critical factors in attracting international visitors in the global marketplace.

Equally important is the experience on the ground from seamless connectivity and world-class visitor facilities to enhanced safety and well-managed destinations. The tourism industry believes that investing in these fundamentals will be key to transforming India's vast tourism assets into globally compelling visitor experiences.

As destinations worldwide compete for traveller attention, industry experts argue that affordability, accessibility and quality infrastructure will determine how effectively India converts interest into arrivals.

Foreign tourists arrive to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the third day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj (IANS)

While welcoming the proposed Ease of Doing Business reforms for the tourism sector, industry stakeholders maintain that regulatory changes alone will not be enough to unlock India's full tourism potential.

According to tourism operators, the real opportunity lies in adopting a holistic strategy that places inbound tourism at the centre of the growth agenda. They advocate for a stronger global push to showcase India's rich heritage, culture and diverse destinations, coupled with measures to improve affordability through competitive airfares and accommodation pricing.

Highlighting the need for stronger international tourism promotion, Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, said the government’s Ease of Doing Business initiatives have not been matched by a clear strategy to boost inbound tourism. He noted that while India possesses a rich tapestry of heritage monuments, cultural attractions and diverse travel experiences, sustained global marketing and destination branding remain critical to attracting foreign visitors. “If the government does not actively promote and advertise India’s heritage sites and tourist destinations, how will international tourists be encouraged to visit the country?” Mehra asked.