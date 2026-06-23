Tourism Sector Issues Need To Be Resolved Actively To Increase Inbound Tourists, Say Experts
Welcoming the proposed Ease of Doing Business reforms for the sector, industry stakeholders maintain that regulatory changes alone won't help unlock India's full tourism potential.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: For India to unlock its tourism potential, industry stakeholders suggest the journey must begin long before travellers arrive at its shores. Competitive airfares and reasonably priced accommodation are increasingly seen as critical factors in attracting international visitors in the global marketplace.
Equally important is the experience on the ground from seamless connectivity and world-class visitor facilities to enhanced safety and well-managed destinations. The tourism industry believes that investing in these fundamentals will be key to transforming India's vast tourism assets into globally compelling visitor experiences.
As destinations worldwide compete for traveller attention, industry experts argue that affordability, accessibility and quality infrastructure will determine how effectively India converts interest into arrivals.
While welcoming the proposed Ease of Doing Business reforms for the tourism sector, industry stakeholders maintain that regulatory changes alone will not be enough to unlock India's full tourism potential.
According to tourism operators, the real opportunity lies in adopting a holistic strategy that places inbound tourism at the centre of the growth agenda. They advocate for a stronger global push to showcase India's rich heritage, culture and diverse destinations, coupled with measures to improve affordability through competitive airfares and accommodation pricing.
Highlighting the need for stronger international tourism promotion, Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, said the government’s Ease of Doing Business initiatives have not been matched by a clear strategy to boost inbound tourism. He noted that while India possesses a rich tapestry of heritage monuments, cultural attractions and diverse travel experiences, sustained global marketing and destination branding remain critical to attracting foreign visitors. “If the government does not actively promote and advertise India’s heritage sites and tourist destinations, how will international tourists be encouraged to visit the country?” Mehra asked.
Echoing issues raised by other stakeholders in the sector, Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, stressed the need for greater regulation and standardisation within the tourism industry. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said that uniform service standards are essential to enhancing visitor experiences and maintaining India's competitiveness as a global tourism destination.
Gosain also called for measures to curb excessive pricing by hotels and airlines during peak seasons. While acknowledging that rates are largely driven by market forces and the principles of demand and supply, he argued that reasonable price controls or safeguards are necessary to protect tourists from exorbitant costs. Unchecked price hikes, he said, can negatively impact a destination’s image and discourage repeat visits.
He further highlighted the need to simplify the tourist visa process and strengthen safety and security measures for visitors. According to Gosain, easier visa access, coupled with a secure and welcoming environment, would not only improve the overall travel experience but also contribute significantly to creating a more business-friendly ecosystem for the tourism industry.
According to industry experts, these steps are essential to enhance the visitor experience and boost the overall growth of India's tourism sector. They argue that increasing inbound tourist arrivals must be at the heart of the government’s strategy, supported by an aggressive global marketing campaign showcasing India’s rich heritage, culture, and diverse destinations.
On Ease of Doing Business, the Ministry of Tourism held an interactive session with tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders on Monday to bring together leading industry associations to deliberate on reforms required to unlock the full growth potential of India's tourism ecosystem.
Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, yesterday, highlighted the importance of regular consultations with industry stakeholders to identify regulatory challenges and address operational bottlenecks. He said such collaborative engagement is essential for improving the ease of doing business and fostering sustainable growth across the tourism and hospitality ecosystem.
Sharing his perspective on boosting inbound tourism, tourism expert Subhash Goyal told ETV Bharat that India needs a more aggressive international marketing strategy to attract foreign visitors. He stressed that the government should actively promote the country's diverse tourism offerings, including its heritage sites, cultural attractions and emerging destinations, across key overseas markets.
Goyal also advocated the appointment of dedicated marketing representatives and agencies abroad to strengthen destination branding, enhance visibility and drive greater international tourist arrivals to India.
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