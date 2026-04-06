Tourism Experts Stress Better Destination Management At Buddhist Destinations Of India
Tourism industry stakeholders said India needs to develop efficient destination management systems and significantly enhance infrastructure for Buddhist sites, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, has been promoting Buddhist destinations to attract religious tourists from Southeast Asian countries.
However, tourism industry experts point out that lack of effective “destination management” remains a major hurdle even as issues such as inadequate infrastructure, poor last-mile connectivity, unregulated local services, and insufficient flight facilities often diminish the overall visitor experience.
The government is promoting tourism at the Buddhist sites with trained tourist facilitators, and multilingual guides, to create a seamless and enriching experience for international visitors. For many pilgrims, visiting the sites is not just travel but a deeply personal spiritual journey. But without a comprehensive approach to managing the destinations, one that integrates infrastructure, sustainability, and community participation, the true potential of Buddhist tourism may remain underutilized.
Highlighting key concerns, Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council) of the Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat that lack of proper destination management remains a major obstacle. “If India wishes to increase spiritual tourism, especially in Buddhist circuits, it should develop efficient destination management systems and significantly enhance infrastructure,” he emphasized.
“Despite nearly 85 per cent of key Buddhist sites being located in India, the country has not developed them to their full potential. Basic tourist facilities at many such destinations remain inadequate. Issues such as poor infrastructure, weak road connectivity, limited flight services, and concerns around safety and security continue to hinder growth. These gaps not only affect visitor satisfaction but also limit India’s ability to compete with other countries that have invested heavily in developing their Buddhist tourism circuits,” Sehgal said.
As India looks to unlock the immense potential of spiritual tourism, industry experts feel without robust infrastructure and holistic destination management, the journey for pilgrims may fall short of the experience they seek.
Echoing similar concerns, Manav Soni, managing committee member of the Travel Agents Association of India, noted that although Buddhist circuits are performing reasonably well, there remains significant scope for further development. He emphasized that sustained government focus is essential to enhance the circuits and attract a larger number of foreign tourists.
Soni highlighted that the expectations of international travelers should be carefully addressed. “Adequate high-quality accommodation, including five-star hotel chains, along with proper land arrangements and other essential facilities tailored to visitors’ needs should be made available at such destinations” he said.
The experts said tourists seek not just spiritual fulfillment, but also comfort, safety, and convenience. Without world-class infrastructure and hospitality services, even destinations of immense historical and religious significance may struggle to meet international standards.
To strengthen its push for Buddhist tourism, the ministry has adopted a multi-pronged strategy, combining promotion with infrastructure development. Working closely with Indian Missions abroad, state governments, Union Territory administrations, and the travel trade sector, it is showcasing India’s rich Buddhist heritage on the global stage.
According to the government, a range of promotional activities are carried out, including tourism roadshows, participation in international travel exhibitions, fairs, and cultural events. Familiarization (FAM) tours are organized for foreign tour operators, allowing them to experience the destinations firsthand. This apart, sustained engagement with local tour operators and stakeholders, along with targeted campaigns on digital and social media platforms, is helping expand outreach among international audiences.
On the infrastructure front, the government is investing in the development of tourist sites, including the Buddhist Circuit, through several flagship schemes. Swadesh Darshan and Swadesh Darshan 2.0 focus on integrated destination development, while PRASHAD aims to enhance pilgrimage infrastructure. Complementing these are programmes like Challenge Based Destination Development and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, along with support extended to central agencies for key projects, the government recently stated.
Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, pointed towards critical bottlenecks that are limiting the growth of Buddhist tourism.
“Flight connectivity and the availability of quality hotel chains remain major concerns for foreign tourists. These shortcomings directly impact visitor numbers, which are still below expectations despite the global significance of these destinations,” he noted.
He highlighted that although the government has developed airports in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the lack of regular international and domestic flight services continues to pose a challenge. In the absence of reliable air connectivity, tourists are often compelled to undertake long road journeys to reach key pilgrimage sites such as Kushi Nagar, Sarnath, and Shravasti all of which hold immense spiritual significance.
Oberoi pointed out that there is a shortage of adequate hotels, particularly those catering to international standards expected by foreign visitors. Coupled with this is the need for more robust and targeted promotion to bring these destinations into greater global focus.
Also Read
Excavations To Begin In Bihar Village On Ancient Bodh Gaya-Sarnath Buddhist Pilgrimage Route