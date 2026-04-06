ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Experts Stress Better Destination Management At Buddhist Destinations Of India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, has been promoting Buddhist destinations to attract religious tourists from Southeast Asian countries.

However, tourism industry experts point out that lack of effective “destination management” remains a major hurdle even as issues such as inadequate infrastructure, poor last-mile connectivity, unregulated local services, and insufficient flight facilities often diminish the overall visitor experience.

The government is promoting tourism at the Buddhist sites with trained tourist facilitators, and multilingual guides, to create a seamless and enriching experience for international visitors. For many pilgrims, visiting the sites is not just travel but a deeply personal spiritual journey. But without a comprehensive approach to managing the destinations, one that integrates infrastructure, sustainability, and community participation, the true potential of Buddhist tourism may remain underutilized.

Highlighting key concerns, Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council) of the Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat that lack of proper destination management remains a major obstacle. “If India wishes to increase spiritual tourism, especially in Buddhist circuits, it should develop efficient destination management systems and significantly enhance infrastructure,” he emphasized.

“Despite nearly 85 per cent of key Buddhist sites being located in India, the country has not developed them to their full potential. Basic tourist facilities at many such destinations remain inadequate. Issues such as poor infrastructure, weak road connectivity, limited flight services, and concerns around safety and security continue to hinder growth. These gaps not only affect visitor satisfaction but also limit India’s ability to compete with other countries that have invested heavily in developing their Buddhist tourism circuits,” Sehgal said.

Ancient Buddhist site at Ambaran village in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

As India looks to unlock the immense potential of spiritual tourism, industry experts feel without robust infrastructure and holistic destination management, the journey for pilgrims may fall short of the experience they seek.

Echoing similar concerns, Manav Soni, managing committee member of the Travel Agents Association of India, noted that although Buddhist circuits are performing reasonably well, there remains significant scope for further development. He emphasized that sustained government focus is essential to enhance the circuits and attract a larger number of foreign tourists.