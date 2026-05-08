ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra Control Room, Call Centre: Real-time Solutions, Real-time Monitoring

Dehradun: At the Uttarakhand Tourism Department's office housing the Char Dham Yatra control room and call centre, pilgrims are not only provided with real-time solutions to their problems, but are also being monitored in real-time. Continuous surveillance is being maintained over all four shrines using CCTV cameras, while head-count cameras are tallying the number of visitors arriving at these shrines.

Thousands of prospective Char Dham pilgrims call in daily with a wide variety of questions and inquiries; the number of pilgrims who have already completed darshan at the four dhams stands at 8,67,692.

Over 3 Million Registrations So Far

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amit Lohani, the nodal officer and deputy director for the Char Dham Yatra, said that, as in previous years, Uttarakhand is once again inviting people from across India and abroad to participate in the 2026 yatra season. He noted that pilgrims continue to register for the yatra in large numbers this year as well, with the real-time data regarding these registrations being constantly updated at the call centre. Should anyone encounter any difficulties regarding the Char Dham Yatra registration process, they can simply call this centre to have their issues resolved over the phone.

Lohani said that, according to the real-time data available at the call centre at that specific moment, the total number of registrations for the Char Dham Yatra had reached 30,00,379. According to the data from the Department of Tourism as of 7 pm on May 7, 2026, the total number of registered individuals has reached 30,11,457. To date, the number of pilgrims who have completed darshan at the four dhams stands at 8,67,692.

Over 31,000 Calls Received So Far

The Char Dham Yatra Call Center, established at the headquarters of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council in Nimbuwala, Dehradun, receives about 500 to 600 calls daily. During peak periods — specifically on holidays and weekends — the volume of calls can reach up to 700 per day. To handle this volume, the call centre employs a team of 15 callers working across three distinct shifts to receive and respond to calls 24/7.