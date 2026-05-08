Char Dham Yatra Control Room, Call Centre: Real-time Solutions, Real-time Monitoring
So far, the number of registrations for the Char Dham Yatra has reached 30,00,379; the number of pilgrims completing darshan at dhams stands at 8,67,692.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Dehradun: At the Uttarakhand Tourism Department's office housing the Char Dham Yatra control room and call centre, pilgrims are not only provided with real-time solutions to their problems, but are also being monitored in real-time. Continuous surveillance is being maintained over all four shrines using CCTV cameras, while head-count cameras are tallying the number of visitors arriving at these shrines.
Thousands of prospective Char Dham pilgrims call in daily with a wide variety of questions and inquiries; the number of pilgrims who have already completed darshan at the four dhams stands at 8,67,692.
Over 3 Million Registrations So Far
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amit Lohani, the nodal officer and deputy director for the Char Dham Yatra, said that, as in previous years, Uttarakhand is once again inviting people from across India and abroad to participate in the 2026 yatra season. He noted that pilgrims continue to register for the yatra in large numbers this year as well, with the real-time data regarding these registrations being constantly updated at the call centre. Should anyone encounter any difficulties regarding the Char Dham Yatra registration process, they can simply call this centre to have their issues resolved over the phone.
Lohani said that, according to the real-time data available at the call centre at that specific moment, the total number of registrations for the Char Dham Yatra had reached 30,00,379. According to the data from the Department of Tourism as of 7 pm on May 7, 2026, the total number of registered individuals has reached 30,11,457. To date, the number of pilgrims who have completed darshan at the four dhams stands at 8,67,692.
Over 31,000 Calls Received So Far
The Char Dham Yatra Call Center, established at the headquarters of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council in Nimbuwala, Dehradun, receives about 500 to 600 calls daily. During peak periods — specifically on holidays and weekends — the volume of calls can reach up to 700 per day. To handle this volume, the call centre employs a team of 15 callers working across three distinct shifts to receive and respond to calls 24/7.
So far this Char Dham Yatra season, which will continue for six months, the call centre has successfully answered 31,581 calls while an additional 2,213 enquiries have been received via email.
Pilgrims Raise Various Queries
Lohani, the nodal officer for the Char Dham Yatra Call Centre, said that the centre receives enquiries from pilgrims covering a wide range of topics — not merely those related to Char Dham Yatra registration. He noted that these inquiries include questions regarding helicopter bookings, transportation, hotels, accommodation, and weather conditions.
He explained that they have integrated their Char Dham Yatra portal with various government departments. This integration — encompassing health-related information, hotels, transportation, and helicopter ticket bookings, as well as a direct link with the Meteorological Department — ensures that pilgrims receive officially verified, accurate, and precise information regarding weather conditions.
An official from the Department of Tourism acknowledged that when the online registration process was initially introduced, pilgrims planning to undertake the Char Dham Yatra did indeed encounter some technical difficulties and challenges in the beginning. To ensure that pilgrims undertaking the journey do not face technical difficulties, the department has also established a dedicated calling solution.
Through this service, travellers can obtain accurate information by calling the department's official and verified contact numbers. The authorized toll-free number for this call centre is 1364 or 01353520100. The official website for Char Dham Yatra registration is https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/.
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