Tourism Can Be Major Livelihood Source For Youth: PM Modi At Chief Secretaries' Meet
PM Modi said that India has a rich heritage and history with the potential to be among the top global tourist destinations.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 10:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that tourism can play a huge role for livelihoods of youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked states across the country to prepare a roadmap for creating at least one global level tourist destination and nourishing an entire tourist ecosystem.
Addressing the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi, Modi highlighted that India has a rich heritage and history with the potential to be among the top global tourist destinations.
The Prime Minister said that India has boarded the “reform express”, driven primarily by the strength of its young population, and empowering this demographic remains the government’s key priority.
“The Conference is being held at a time when the country is witnessing next-generation reforms and moving steadily towards becoming a major global economic power,” he said.
He stated that Viksit Bharat is synonymous with quality and excellence and urged all stakeholders to move beyond average outcomes. Emphasising quality in governance, service delivery and manufacturing, the Prime Minister stated that the label “Made in India” must become a symbol of excellence and global competitiveness.
The Prime Minister emphasised the need to strengthen Atma Nirbharta, stating that India must pursue self-reliance with zero defect in products and minimal environmental impact, making the label ‘Made in India’ synonymous with quality and strengthening our commitment to ‘Zero Effect, Zero Defect.’
He urged the Centre and States to jointly identify 100 products for domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence and strengthen economic resilience in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.
Modi emphasised the need to map skill demand at the state and global levels to better design skill development strategies. “In higher education too, there is a need for academia and industry to work together to create high quality talent,” he said.
According to the Prime Minister, it is important to align the Indian national sports calendar with the global sports calendar. “India is working to host the 2036 Olympics. India needs to prepare infrastructure and sports ecosystem at par with global standards,” he said.
“Young kids should be identified, nurtured and trained to compete at that time. The next 10 years must be invested in them, only then will India get desired results in such sports events. Organising and promoting sports events and tournaments at local and district level and keeping data of players will create a vibrant sports environment,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that India would be launching the National Manufacturing Mission (NMM) soon.
“Every State must give this top priority and create infrastructure to attract global companies. It included Ease of Doing Business, especially with respect to land, utilities and social infrastructure,” he said. Modi also called upon states to encourage manufacturing, boost ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and strengthen the services sector.
In the services sector, PM Modi said that there should be greater emphasis on other areas like Healthcare, education, transport, tourism, professional services, AI, etc. to make India a Global Services Giant.
The Prime Minister also emphasized that as India aspires to be the food basket of the world, we need to shift to high value agriculture, dairy, fisheries, with a focus on exports.
“PM Dhan Dhanya Scheme has identified 100 districts with lower productivity. Similarly, in learning outcomes States must identify the lowest 100 districts and must work on addressing the issues around the low indicators,” he said.
Modi also urged the States to use the Gyan Bharatam Mission for digitization of manuscripts. He said that States may start an abhiyan to digitize such manuscripts available in States. Once these manuscripts are digitized, Al can be used for synthesizing the wisdom and knowledge available.
The Prime Minister also said that all States and UTs must prepare a capacity building plan along with the Capacity Building Commission. “Use of Al in governance and awareness on cyber security is the need of the hour. States and Centre have to put emphasis on cyber security for the security of every citizen. Technology can provide secure and stable solutions through our entire life cycle. There is a need to utilise technology to bring about quality in governance,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that every State must create 10-year actionable plans based on the discussions of this conference wherein technology can be utilised for regular monitoring.
The three-day conference emphasised on special themes which included early childhood education; schooling; skilling; higher education; and sports and extracurricular activities recognising their role in building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready workforce.
The three-day-long conference which concluded on Sunday was attended by Chief Secretaries, senior officials of all States and Union Territories, domain experts and senior officials.