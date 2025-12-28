ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Can Be Major Livelihood Source For Youth: PM Modi At Chief Secretaries' Meet

New Delhi: Stating that tourism can play a huge role for livelihoods of youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked states across the country to prepare a roadmap for creating at least one global level tourist destination and nourishing an entire tourist ecosystem.

Addressing the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi, Modi highlighted that India has a rich heritage and history with the potential to be among the top global tourist destinations.

The Prime Minister said that India has boarded the “reform express”, driven primarily by the strength of its young population, and empowering this demographic remains the government’s key priority.

“The Conference is being held at a time when the country is witnessing next-generation reforms and moving steadily towards becoming a major global economic power,” he said.

He stated that Viksit Bharat is synonymous with quality and excellence and urged all stakeholders to move beyond average outcomes. Emphasising quality in governance, service delivery and manufacturing, the Prime Minister stated that the label “Made in India” must become a symbol of excellence and global competitiveness.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to strengthen Atma Nirbharta, stating that India must pursue self-reliance with zero defect in products and minimal environmental impact, making the label ‘Made in India’ synonymous with quality and strengthening our commitment to ‘Zero Effect, Zero Defect.’

He urged the Centre and States to jointly identify 100 products for domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence and strengthen economic resilience in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Modi emphasised the need to map skill demand at the state and global levels to better design skill development strategies. “In higher education too, there is a need for academia and industry to work together to create high quality talent,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, it is important to align the Indian national sports calendar with the global sports calendar. “India is working to host the 2036 Olympics. India needs to prepare infrastructure and sports ecosystem at par with global standards,” he said.

“Young kids should be identified, nurtured and trained to compete at that time. The next 10 years must be invested in them, only then will India get desired results in such sports events. Organising and promoting sports events and tournaments at local and district level and keeping data of players will create a vibrant sports environment,” Modi said.