Tougher CA Foundation Exam Improves Final Results, But Fewer Candidates Qualify, Says ICAI
The ICAI’s tougher CA Foundation exam has raised the CA Final pass percentage, but overall, fewer students are qualifying.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revised the syllabus and exam pattern for the CA Foundation and Final exams. The changes have been reflected in this year’s results, according to officials.
With 11,466 applicants nationwide, the pass percentage for the September 2025 CA Final exam was 16.23 per cent, which is comparatively better than the CA Foundation pass percentage of 14.78 per cent, the lowest in two years.
Chairman of the Jodhpur branch of ICAI Hemant Lohiya said this showed that the entry-level CA exam has become more difficult than the CA Final, whereas previously the Final exam was considered harder.
“The Foundation exam has been made more challenging to ensure that only talented students advance to the final stage. The repeated failures in the CA Final prompted the institute to make the Foundation exam tougher,” he said.
Previously, the entire paper consisted of MCQs, but now the format has been changed, and the syllabus has been revised according to industry demands. For instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been added to the CA Final, as further work is now impossible without it.
“The institute’s three-yearly exam schedule also contributed to lower results. The CA Final, originally set for May, was held in September instead of November, giving students only two months to prepare after the July results,” Lohiya said.
In the September 2025 session, 14,609 candidates cleared the CA Foundation exam, with a pass percentage of 14.78 per cent. “The impact of the change in the pattern is now fully visible, but it is believed that after passing this difficult exam, CA Final results will gradually improve,” Lohiya said.
Hardik Kachhwaha secured the tenth rank in Jodhpur in this session, highlighting strong individual performances despite the tougher exam pattern.
The ICAI officials claimed that the changes would ultimately benefit students, as the rigorous Foundation exam ensures that those who advance are better prepared for the demands of the CA Final.
