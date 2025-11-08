ETV Bharat / bharat

Tougher CA Foundation Exam Improves Final Results, But Fewer Candidates Qualify, Says ICAI

Jodhpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revised the syllabus and exam pattern for the CA Foundation and Final exams. The changes have been reflected in this year’s results, according to officials.

With 11,466 applicants nationwide, the pass percentage for the September 2025 CA Final exam was 16.23 per cent, which is comparatively better than the CA Foundation pass percentage of 14.78 per cent, the lowest in two years.

Chairman of the Jodhpur branch of ICAI Hemant Lohiya said this showed that the entry-level CA exam has become more difficult than the CA Final, whereas previously the Final exam was considered harder.

“The Foundation exam has been made more challenging to ensure that only talented students advance to the final stage. The repeated failures in the CA Final prompted the institute to make the Foundation exam tougher,” he said.

Previously, the entire paper consisted of MCQs, but now the format has been changed, and the syllabus has been revised according to industry demands. For instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been added to the CA Final, as further work is now impossible without it.